‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Lindsay’s Dad Met With Final Three Suitors Off-Camera

Rachel Lindsay is nearing the end of her journey to find love, and it’s no doubt she wanted her father’s approval when she brought her three final guys home to Dallas on The Bachelorette. However, just as when Rachel brought Nick Viall home last season on The Bachelor, Judge Sam A. Lindsay was nowhere in sight for his daughter’s latest hometown date night.

While viewers saw Rachel’s family, including her mom, Kathy, sister Constance, brother-in-law, uncle, aunt and two friends, the Bachelorette star’s federal judge father skipped the on-camera festivities. But on his blog for Yahoo TV, longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison revealed Rachel Lindsay’s dad did meet his daughter’s final three suitors, Eric Bigger, Bryan Abasolo, and Peter Kraus — it just wasn’t on-camera.

On his blog, Harrison revealed why the Lindsay family didn’t travel to Spain to meet Rachel’s final two men, explaining that the show’s usual format was tweaked due to Rachel’s sister’s pregnancy. Instead, the Lindsay family opened up their home to meet Rachel’s top three suitors, and it went better for some than others. And while it wasn’t shown on TV, the Bachelorette host also revealed that Rachel’s dad actually did meet the three men vying for his daughter’s heart.

“It’s worth noting that all three men did get an opportunity to talk to Rachel’s father off-camera, just as Nick did,” Harrison wrote.

“We’ll never quite know what they talked about, but I can tell you that, personally, I am very curious.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Judge Sam. A. Lindsay’s workload may have interfered with The Bachelorette’s tight production schedule. While the final three men didn’t get a chance to ask Judge Lindsay permission for Rachel’s hand in marriage on-camera, those conversations may have happened behind the scenes. On camera, Rachel’s mom, Kathy Lindsay, spoke on behalf of her husband to give her blessing to Bigger and Abasolo to propose to Rachel. Peter Kraus wasn’t ready to ask for the Lindsay matriarch’s blessing just yet.

Upfront, Rachel Lindsay told THR she was unsure if her father would appear on her season of The Bachelorette. But the Dallas daddy’s girl did say her father is “supportive” of her starring role on the ABC reality show, and that he wasn’t at all skeptical about it after seeing how she fell for Nick Viall on his season of The Bachelor.

“My dad is very supportive about me being the Bachelorette,” Rachel told THR earlier this year. “Will he be on my season? I don’t know.”

When her dad met Viall off-camera, Rachel opted not to be present during their meeting.

“I just wanted them to have their moment,” Lindsay said. “It was a real-life experience without the cameras. He got to talk to my dad and talk about me, the possibilities of what we could have and I love that! No cameras involved!”

