Kelly Dodd On Shannon Beador: Co-Star Needs To Lighten Up After Weight Gain

Kelly Dodd ran into Shannon Beador on last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County and it was the first time they had seen one another since they got into a heated argument last season on the trip to Ireland. Dodd was ready to fight whatever came her way with humor, but Beador was clearly rattled, as she did not want to listen to anything Dodd had to say. She flipped out and stormed out of the restaurant, leaving Kelly laughing at the entire situation. Was Dodd a bit rude and took advantage of Shannon’s emotional state? Possibly. But as Dodd explains in her Bravo blog, Shannon needs to lighten up. Of course, she has gained a tremendous amount of weight in a single year, but she needs to deal with the emotions attached to this weight gain.

According to a new Bravo report, Kelly Dodd is now revealing that Shannon needs to lighten up and not take everything so seriously. She has clearly struggled with her weight for quite some time, but she keeps blaming Vicki Gunvalson and her decision to spread rumors about her marriage. She feels that Vicki’s allegations last year were the root problem in her gaining so much weight.

My spirit animal @isaacmizrahiny #wwhl #bravo A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@rhoc_kellyddodd) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

“I decided I am not getting upset anymore when Shannon gets mad and goes off on me. That’s why, when Lydia and Peggy were standing out in front of the restaurant, feeling totally embarrassed, I was making bubble faces against the front door glass. Lighten up, girls,” Kelly Dodd explains in her Bravo blog.

Instead of blaming Vicki for her problems, Shannon should have laughed off the accusations and use it as fuel to strengthen her marriage. As she revealed on The Real Housewives of Orange County, her husband David is very fit and he is using his life as an inspiration to stay fit.

Perhaps, Kelly Dodd sees this insecurity and she keeps poking at it. As she explains in her Bravo blog, she enjoys pressing Shannon’s buttons, even though it is mean to kick someone when they are down. Dodd hasn’t seen Shannon since the reunion special last year when the two were yelling at one another from the trip to Ireland.

Thought we'd have dinner last night @thequietwomancdm where it all goes down tonight on #RHOC! ❤️ Lots going on in this episode! ????You don't want to miss it! A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Jul 24, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

What do you think of Kelly Dodd’s blog about pressing Beador’s buttons? Do you think she’s mean or do you think she’s entertaining to watch, considering her co-star is still very emotional?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]