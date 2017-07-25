Trump Appears To Tell Story About Yacht Sex Parties During Speech To Boy Scouts Jamboree

Donald Trump appeared to make reference to yacht sex parties during a rambling speech delivered Monday to the Boy Scouts of America, leading to a backlash against the bizarre appearance.

Trump spoke to the tens of thousands of troops gathered at the Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia. During the speech he attacked Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, bragged about his election victory, and railed against what he called “fake news” that criticized his presidency. But the most controversial moment came during a rambling story he told about real estate developer William Levitt.

Trump told the Boy Scouts that Levitt had several failed business ventures, but still enjoyed living a colorful life among the New York elite. The president went on to tell the scouts in attendance that he met Levitt at a yacht party — but that he couldn’t share the details of what happened with the boys in attendance.

“I won’t go into any more than that cause you’re Boy Scouts,” Trump said. “So I’m not going to tell you what he did.”

While Trump never got into specifics about Levitt’s wild time on the yacht, many commenters noted that he appeared to be making reference to drug and sex parties, details he otherwise would not be able to share with such young boys. The site A.V. Club noted that Trump “makes Boy Scouts chant for him, regales them with yacht sex story.”

Others picked up on the strange detail, wondering why Donald Trump thought it would be appropriate to spin a tale about wild times on a yacht while speaking to adolescents.

As Death and Taxes noted, the apparent reference to yacht sex parties in Donald Trump’s speech to the Boy Scouts was reminiscent of the off-the-cuff sex brags that got Trump into trouble during the 2016 campaign. The report made reference to the leaked audio tape of Trump’s 2005 Access Hollywood appearance in which he spun a tale about pursuing a married woman and appeared to brag about sexually assaulting women.

But not everyone interpreted Donald Trump’s story to the Boy Scout Jamboree to be about yacht sex parties. The majority of news outlets that picked up on the story appeared to already have a strongly anti-Trump stance — the A.V. Club story in its first paragraph referred to Trump as a “mediocre conman and a worse businessman who is benefitting from years of politicians spitefully changing the rules because they hated President Obama” — and others noted that Trump never actually hinted about why he couldn’t talk about the parties.

