Lydia McLaughlin Talks ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 12 Reunion

Lydia McLaughlin and her co-stars may be weeks away from filming the Season 12 reunion special for The Real Housewives of Orange County, but that isn’t stopping her from dishing on the upcoming event.

During a new interview, Lydia McLaughlin admits she’s nervous to reunite with her co-stars and rehash the dramatic events of the season.

“I hate the reunion!” Lydia McLaughlin confessed to Radar Online on July 24. “It is a hard day of work and it is scary and terrifying.”

Once the reunion special begins filming, Lydia McLaughlin and her co-stars will come face-to-face to discuss the things that were said and done during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12. As McLaughlin explained, she will be forced to defend herself.

Lydia McLaughlin went on to say that while the reunion specials are filled with stress, she prefers “rainbows and butterflies and confetti” and doesn’t like tearing people to shreds as her co-stars have been known to do during past seasons.

Lydia McLaughlin is just a few episodes into the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but already, she has faced major issues with Shannon Beador. As fans will remember, McLaughlin butted heads with Beador after comparing her to their co-star Vicki Gunvalson, who is a friend of McLaughlin’s but an enemy of Beador’s.

Lydia McLaughlin also told Radar Online that she definitely wishes some of the moments of Season 12 hadn’t happened and noted that she was nervous to watch the show continue and see what she has said to her co-stars.

Lydia McLaughlin joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during its eighth season but chose to leave the series after the installment wrapped filming. Then, ahead of Season 12, she agreed to reunite with her co-stars and also brought her friend Peggy Sulahian to the cast as a full-time housewife.

To see more of Lydia McLaughlin and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian

