Jill Duggar Dillard Update: Top 3 Fan Theories Behind ‘Counting On’ Star’s Online Inactivity, Cryptic Posts

The past few weeks have been a roller coaster of emotions for fans and social media followers of Jill Duggar Dillard. After giving birth to her second child, Samuel Scott Dillard, the reality TV star has been unusually silent in social media, personally appearing only on one of the images in baby Sam’s first public photo album. This, of course, has managed to get many Duggar fans worried, with many expressing their concerns on social media.

As stated in a recent report by The Inquisitr, Jill has recently broken her social media silence by posting an image of a quote from Psalms 50:23, with the photo’s caption alluding to counting one’s blessings when things aren’t going as planned. Despite the recent Instagram update, however, Jill has still not shared an updated photo of herself or baby Samuel to her more than one million social media followers.

The Duggars’ near-complete silence regarding the health condition of Jill and baby Samuel had triggered some speculations about what really happened to the Counting On star when she delivered her second child. After all, the lack of information, as well as Jill’s own cryptic Instagram post, is highly unusual for the otherwise transparent reality TV family.

With this in mind, here are three particularly compelling Duggar fan theories about what might have happened to Jill since delivering her baby. Do take note, however, that these are simply speculations. Thus, it is pertinent to take this information with a generous helping of salt.

Such a great reminder from the Bible #Psalms5023 It's easy to praise God when things are going great, but do we continue to count our blessings when things aren't going like we planned? A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

Postpartum Depression

Members of the Duggar fan Facebook page Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles And Hairspray, have suggested that Jill Duggar Dillard probably is suffering from Postpartum Depression, or PPD for short. According to members of the community, the difficult birth and long labor might have caused the Counting On star to get incredibly drained and exhausted, resulting in PPD.

As stated by Baby Center, about 10 percent of women generally suffer from the post-birth condition, though the number could easily be higher since a lot of suffering mothers do not actively seek treatment. Considering that Jill looked unhealthy in her only public photo after Sam’s birth, and the fact that the Counting On star referenced things that are not going as planned in her recent Instagram post, this particular theory is quite plausible.

Uterine Rupture

Some followers of the Duggar family through the Duggar Family News: LINAPAH Facebook group further suggested that Jill might have suffered through a Uterine Rupture during birth. Some members of the group stated that a Uterine Rupture might have happened to the Counting On star due to her extended labor and baby Samuel’s large size.

Uterine Ruptures are among the most difficult complications of pregnancies, with the condition usually resulting in high mortality rates for both infants and mothers, according to a MedScape article. Despite this, however, Uterine Ruptures are addressed effectively in hospitals. Considering that the Counting On star was taken to a medical facility during her long labor, Jill and Samuel would have evaded any dangers related to the complication, even if a Uterine Rupture really did take place. The complication would have still taken a lot out of Jill, however, which might explain her relative absence from social media.

We are so grateful to God for the arrival of little Samuel Scott. To see the new baby photo album visit our website. *link in bio* A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 13, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

Hysterectomy

This particular rumor has been floating around in Duggar family fan forums since the baby Samuel’s first photo was released. Considering that Jill’s labor was long and likely difficult, some of the Counting On star’s social media followers have suggested that Jill might have been forced to undergo a Hysterectomy due to the complications of Sam’s delivery.

According to a WebMD article, a Hysterectomy, for lack of a better term, is an operation that results in the removal of a woman’s uterus. According to some of the family’s followers on social media, Jill might have undergone a Hysterectomy if she was bleeding too much when she was taken to the hospital. While this is a possibility, a Hysterectomy is also one of the cruelest things that could happen to the reality TV star. After all, giving birth to as many children as possible is one of the key attributes of the conservative Christian family.

The real status of Jill Duggar Dillard’s health remains unknown for now. Despite the radio silence with regards to Jill’s health, however, it is only a matter of time before the Duggar family releases an official statement about what exactly transpired during and after Samuel Scott Dillard’s birth.

Jill Duggar Dillard and her growing family are featured in the 19 Kids and Counting spinoff series, Counting On, which is set to start its newest season on TLC this coming September.

[Featured Image by TLC]