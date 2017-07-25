Yolanda Hadid Strips Down To A Thong To Fight Lyme Disease

Yolanda Hadid is stripping down to a thong and revealing how going nearly-nude is actually helping in her battle with Lyme disease.

Hadid, who’s the mom of models Bella and Gigi Hadid, shocked fans on Instagram in the early hours of July 25 after she posted a NSFW snap of herself putting her backside on full display in a thong as she watched the sunrise over the Alps.

Looking much younger than her 53 years, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed off a whole lot of skin in the snap as she stripped down to her underwear but revealed in the caption that she actually had a good reason to post the close to naked image of herself online.

“It’s a beautiful, magical sunrise at the lake this morning,” Yolanda captioned the photo of her bare behind, which showed her gazing out across the water with her bottom-half almost completely exposed.

“The water is quite cold but it’s such a great way to combat inflammation and feel the connection to Mother Earth,” she then continued, seemingly referring to the side effects of her battle with Lyme disease which she was diagnosed with in 2012.

Yolanda then captioned the almost nude photo of herself in a thong with the hashtags, #LakeConstance #MorningSwim #HealingPower and #BodyMindAndSoul.

Fans praised Hadid in the comments section, thanking her for being so open about her battle and for sharing her advice on how to combat the disease and deal with inflammation.

“[Yolanda] is one of the most humble and beautiful humans I’ve ever seen,” Instagram user @staronberi wrote alongside the nearly-nude photo Hadid posted of herself. “You are a beautiful soul [and] God blessed you with the most beautiful children too.”

“Amazing photo. I love what it depicts,” @tammyinmiami added after seeing Yolanda bare her butt in a thong.

Others even confessed that they too were suffering with Lyme disease and thanked the 53-year-old reality star for being an inspiration.

“You’re amazing,” fan @stefanie_clark commented on the butt baring thong photo, revealing that they too are a sufferer. “One thing that Lyme has taught me most was to chill out and listen to my body. You have the perfect backdrop for this.”

Yolanda’s nearly-nude display came shortly after her daughter, 20-year-old Bella Hadid, also stripped down on the social media site last month.

The Victoria’s Secret model shared a photo with her millions of Instagram followers in late June that showed her completely topless and wearing nothing but a nude colored thong as she sat in a chair and posed for the camera in a French hotel room.

But while Bella’s mom hasn’t publicly commented on her daughter stripping down and going nude, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has been vocal about her battle with chronic Lyme disease and told People last year that she’d give anything a try when it comes to battling the disease.

Yolanda revealed her very extreme diet to the publication after being diagnosed five years ago, admitting at the time that she wasn’t eating gluten, dairy, grains, alcohol, caffeine, black tea or anything that turns into sugar in the hopes of getting healthy.

“It’s boring, but I would eat bark for a year if it would save my life. I’ll do anything,” Hadid said, expressing that she’s determined to beat Lyme disease and one day be “100 percent functioning like a normal person.”

What do you think of Yolanda Hadid stripping nearly-nude and showing off her backside in a thong on Instagram?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]