O.J. Simpson Will Become Neighbors With Casey Anthony After His Release, Report Claims

O.J. Simpson is a free man and could soon be moving close to another notorious Florida resident — acquitted killer Casey Anthony.

Last week, the former NFL star was granted parole after nine years behind bars on an armed robbery charge. While Simpson’s release date has yet to be officially determined, a new report claimed that he is planning to leave Nevada and head back to Florida, where he had lived before his arrest.

The new living quarters will place him close to another accused killer, the report claimed.

“O.J. Simpson is planning to move back to Florida after he’s released from prison and his new residency place[s] him near acquitted killer Casey Anthony, making them the most notorious neighbors in crime history,” the report from Radar Online claimed.

Casey Anthony has had a connection to O.J. Simpson for several years. After being acquitted of killing her young daughter, Caylee, Casey Anthony settled down near West Palm Beach in a quiet life in which she avoided the media and kept her head down. But in 2015, she was photographed taking part in a charity run and a South Florida gossip blog called Gossip Extra tracked her residence down to a beachside home.

The blog reported that Anthony lived with a man named Patrick McKenna, who was considered something of a “folk hero” in the private investigation community. McKenna helped Anthony in her case and was credited with finding evidence that helped get O.J. Simpson cleared in the 1997 double-murder trial of his ex-wife and her friend.

There has been plenty of attention on Simpson’s release from prison, including the seemingly lenient conditions of his parole. According to TMZ, Simpson will be allowed to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana, as long as he obeys all laws (and had a prescription for marijuana).

"There have been threats made" against O.J. Simpson, lawyer says https://t.co/DOUcrgZ55z pic.twitter.com/k0iPepYvmk — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 25, 2017

Simpson may be able to settle into something of a comfortable life. Complex reported that he made as much as $600,000 while behind bars thanks to his NFL pension, which kept paying out even while he was in prison.

O.J. Simpson has been moved to a new cell, away from other inmates for protection in the months before his release https://t.co/KJcfXVQ0NR pic.twitter.com/uMCHRfoKGu — CNN International (@cnni) July 21, 2017

The report from Radar Online did not note exactly where O.J. Simpson would be living or how close to Casey Anthony his new home might be. Before heading to jail on robbery charges, ABC News reported that Simpson lived in a $1.3 million home south of Miami — which is more than an hour away from where Casey Anthony lives in West Palm Beach.

[Featured Image by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images]