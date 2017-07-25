Kylie Jenner Tweets Sexy Selfie After Snapchat Hacker Teases Nude Photos, Sparks Busty Controversy

Kylie Jenner isn’t exactly a stranger to controversy, as her followers may have noticed. Whether it’s getting blasted over teaming up with her sister Kendall Jenner for selling unauthorized “vintage” T-shirts of a band or bombarded over her rapidly expanding bust size, Kylie has learned that when in doubt, it can help to treat your fans to another sexy selfie on social media. Jenner recently faced a challenge in following that philosophy, however, due to a social media hacker who even threatened to expose nude photos of Kylie, as the Inquisitr reported.

But although followers of Jenner were shocked on Sunday to discover the hacker’s messages posted on her Snapchat social media account, with the culprit teasing the release of nude photos of Kylie, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star kept up by turning to Twitter and Instagram instead.

In Jenner’s new selfies, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shows off that famous, increasingly curvy figure. PopCulture pointed out that after Kylie discovered her Snapchat account had been hacked, she almost almost immediately shifted to Twitter to upload one of her sexiest, most steamy photos yet, and then headed to Instagram to flaunt her figure. (You can see her NSFW Twitter photo here.)

The Snapchat hacker posted a reference to a user named “chikri95,” who shared a message teasing that the individual had nude photos of Jenner.

“I GOT KYLIES NUDES AHAHHA.”

The Snapchat hacker’s screenshot also invited users to “add for kylie jenner’s nudes!! twitter ‘chikri98,” with the user subsequently posting an update seeking fame.

“jk she aint got nudes lol but rt my pinned tweet i want clout lol,” read the hacker’s update.

Rather than give the hacker the fame that the culprit sought, Kylie ignored what was happening on her Snapchat account to share on other social media platforms. Jenner’s fans generally ignored the hacker as well, instead focusing on her sultry selfies, which promptly sparked yet another controversy.

Sneak Peek.. Shooting some looks from my new #BirthdayCollection @kyliecosmetics A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 23, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

The Hollywood Gossip noted that one problem with constantly documenting your body on social media is that fans notice changes over time, and for Kylie, what those fans are noticing has to do with her breast size. Some followers were so determined to get Jenner to confess to having undergone alleged breast augmentation surgery that they even claimed to have discovered the timing, noted the media outlet.

“Some fans believe they’ve narrowed down the timing of Kylie’s breast augmentation to a window of a few weeks (Winter of 2016 seems to be the leading theory).”

As fans scrutinized the changes in Jenner’s breasts over time, Billboard pointed out that the timing of all these increasingly sultry posts from Kylie seemed suspicious. Jenner’s newest sexy selfie came exactly one day before Kylie’s major #KylieTurns20 Kylie Cosmetics collection launch as well as just a few weeks away from the debut of her new reality TV “docu-series” Life of Kylie.

Jenner may have sought the spotlight in order to promote her cosmetics collection, but as far as her fans are concerned, it was all about what they claimed is the result of a new breast augmentation procedure, noted Billboard.

“The makeup mogul sparked controversy (again) after posting a selfie wearing a sheer bra emphasizing what seems to be a rather recent boob job.”

Kylie has repeatedly denied her fans’ claims of breast augmentation surgery, but those same followers are aware of her long-lasting insistence that she did not have lip injections. Because Jenner finally stopped denying the lip injections, some of her fans think that eventually she’ll stop denying that she had a boob job. And her newest photos on Twitter and Instagram just added to Kylie’s followers’ insistence over surgery, sparking an intense controversy and debate.

GQ @gqmexico @gq_germany @mrmikerosenthal A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

“Kylie I would respect u 100% if you could just admit you’ve had sh*t done girl like come on now,” urged one fan.

But Jenner isn’t responding, apparently thinking that it’s just another day, another controversy. As she prepares for her new Life Of Kylie show, which will become the newest Kardashian and Jenner spin-off when it premieres on E! August 6, Jenner has been facing a variety of controversies, although the breast augmentation brouhaha ranking as the biggest.

Jenner appears to be getting more tweets pleading with her to own up to her alleged “boob job” than tweets expressing enthusiasm for her new reality TV show or cosmetics collection. One such tweet received more than 5,000 likes.

Just tell the truth…u got a boob job… It's okay girl — SAVÌ ???? (@iWantSavi) July 24, 2017

Kylie’s new line of camo-print swimwear sparked accusations of cultural appropriation in June. In January, she faced a legal scandal over her multi-million dollar cosmetics line for allegedly using an artist’s logo to create those gold-grilled lips that brand every Kylie Cosmetics product.

And in addition to the new round of controversy over whether Jenner underwent breast augmentation surgery, she and big sister Kendall Jenner have faced a new round of slams over allegations that their clothing brand Kendall + Kylie used famous individuals such as Tupac’s likenesses for vintage-inspired rocker tees they were selling. The Jenner sisters allegedly screen-printed silhouettes of their faces and bodies on top of the famed rapper’s face and bands’ images, subsequently apologizing.

But the t-shirt controversy didn’t end there. Now James Hetfield is expressing his unhappy feelings about Kylie and Kendall Jenner for selling those “vintage” Metallica t-shirts, reported NME.

The Metallica frontman called it “disrespectful.” And while Kylie remains alone in her controversy over allegedly having breast augmentation surgery, at least she has company from Kendall when it comes to the t-shirt controversy. In addition to Metallica and Tupac, the fashions from the Jenner sisters appropriated iconic band t-shirts from Pink Floyd, The Notorious B.I.G., and Black Sabbath. A controversy quickly blew up, with an apology from Kylie and the cancellation of the line resulting.

In the wake of that controversy, Metallica frontman James Hetfield is now revealing his views on the Jenner siblings taking his band’s images on Keeping Up With The Kardashians clothing, and making it clear that he hasn’t forgotten their actions.

“I guess what they were thinking is, ‘We can do whatever we want.’ To me, it’s disrespectful.”

James shared that the band has devoted 36 years to “working hard, doing our best to keep a really close connection with people, make every note count.” And then along came Kylie and Kendall.

“Someone just throws something up over something that we feel…Not that it’s sacred or anything, but show some respect,” summed up the famed musician about his feelings toward the Jenner sisters.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]