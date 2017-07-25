Barron Trump, 11 Years Of Age, Will Be Next Up To Prove No Russian Collusion, Jokes President Trump On Twitter

President Donald Trump attempted to make light of the Russian collusion accusations by dragging his son, 11-year-old Barron Trump, into the situation. As seen in the below tweet, the “Real Donald Trump” Twitter account published a tweet at 6:52 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, which praised Jared Kushner for “proving” Kushner didn’t collude with Russians. As reported by CNN, President Trump’s son-in-law Jared still has to answer questions on Tuesday after releasing an 11-page statement about his role in the melee, but Kushner’s testimony won’t be made in public. While President Trump called the investigation into Kushner a “Witch Hunt,” according to The Washington Post, Jared made attempts to communicate with Russian President Vladimir Putin via a backchannel and met with the head of a Russian bank.

However, President Trump’s joke that 11-year-old Barron Trump would be next up in the line of questioning isn’t sitting well with all of Mr. Trump’s Twitter followers. One popular reply accuses President Trump of trying to drag his young son Barron into his dad’s mess as a prop. Another popular response on Twitter criticizes President Trump for blocking the Twitter user about a joke against Barron, but finds it ironic that President Trump sees fit to place Barron’s name in an investigation surrounding treasonist issues.

Jared Kushner did very well yesterday in proving he did not collude with the Russians. Witch Hunt. Next up, 11 year old Barron Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Other replies President Trump is receiving on Twitter pontificate that Barron could be one of the only members of the Trump Family not to go to prison when all is said and done. Meanwhile, Barron has been keeping a low profile as of late. Barron was seen in the above photo, arriving on Air Force One in New Jersey on Friday, June 30. Barron and his parents landed at Morristown Municipal Airport on their way to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump was spotted, sans Barron in the photographs, having returned to Trump Tower for three days recently. The most recent times that Melania has been photographed returning to New York with a large entourage of black SUVs filled with Secret Service members, Barron has not been photographed with his mom. It isn’t clear if Barron has been holed up in the White House during such occasions, but with President Trump mentioning Barron in his early-morning tweet, one wonders: Where’s Barron?

[Featured Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]