‘RHOA’ Brawl! Kim Zolciak Slams Kenya Moore And Her ‘Fake Wedding’

Kim Zolciak and Kenya Moore are battling it out on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The drama reportedly heated up during filming after Moore questioned Zolciak’s financial situation. In response, the Don’t Be Tardy star slammed Moore for having a fake wedding. But is there more to their explosive fight?

Radar Online reports that Zolciak’s heated exchange happened during a party hosted by NeNe Leakes. With the cameras rolling, Zolciak directly asked Moore about why she was spreading rumors about her family’s money problems. But an inside source claims that the argument actually started earlier in the night and that Moore was the real instigator.

“Kenya came into the party flashing her wedding ring and calling Kim jealous that she took her spot on RHOA,” the source revealed.

The insider added that Moore slammed Zolciak for getting plastic surgery and said she was a true Housewife. Their brawl escalated to the point that Moore started lashing out at Brielle Biermann on social media. In response, Kim Zolciak told Moore that her wedding wasn’t real and bashed her previous romance.

“Kim taunted Kenya saying that her recent union is fake and she doesn’t have a marriage license!” the insider explained. “The insults continued with Kim bringing up her the timing between her ex, Matt Jordan, and her ‘husband.'”

"What therefore God hath joined together, let no man put asunder." A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jul 6, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Moore exchanged vows with Marc Daly in a secret wedding back in June. Not even RHOA producers knew about the ceremony until after the fact, which means it will not be included in the upcoming season. Now that she is married, Moore is reportedly using her romance to land a bigger contract with the network. It isn’t clear if Moore will get a fatter pay check next season, but her drama with Zolciak is certainly reaching epic proportions.

In addition to the financial and wedding drama, TMZ reports that Zolciak went crazy on Moore because she thought Moore bashed her son, who was recently bitten by a dog. In fact, sources claim that other cast members had to hold Zolciak back, and their argument almost got physical. The cast and crew were, fortunately, able to get things under control, though a few glasses were broken in the process.

Been 14yrs of more laughter than tears! Love ya Sugga @shereewhitfield A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

Zolciak reportedly left the party shortly after her explosive fight with Moore. Zolciak is still steaming about what went down, and it is unclear how this might impact her involvement moving forward. The drama between the two ladies should be a highlight of Season 10.

Filming for the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is expected to continue over the next few months.

