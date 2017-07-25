‘The Voice’ Season 13: Jennifer Hudson Tells Blake, Adam & Miley To ‘Get Out The Way!’

Filming for the initial blind audition stages of The Voice Season 13 is underway, and new coach Jennifer Hudson is already getting competitive.

Jennifer, who’s hopping across the pond after serving as a coach on The Voice U.K. earlier this year, is teasing her strategy to beat fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus and it seems like the star isn’t about to go easy just because it’s her first time.

Proving that she’s most definitely ready to get competitive, Jennifer revealed this week that she’s already got a strategy in place and has been keeping a close eye on Miley, Blake and Adam in order to win.

Hudson teased that her “trick” to win the upcoming season is to monitor her fellow coaches and to work out what their strategies are when it comes to picking contestants for their teams.

“It’s almost like a game,” the former American Idol contestant told Hollywood Outbreak when discussing Season 13 of The Voice, which is set to debut on NBC in September.

“You’ve gotta strategize, like, ‘Okay, what’s Blake over here doing? What’s Adam doing?” Hudson continued, admitting that she’s not afraid to make her opinions heard and won’t be backing down from an all-out war as the show rolls on.

“Okay, now what am I gonna do?” Hudson continued jokingly snarling as she shouted, “Miley! Get out the way!”

“We’ve all got to have a strategy,” she then teased of her big plans to win, “So I will be watching them.”

Proving she’s most definitely not afraid to get competitive with Adam, Blake and Miley, Hudson then told the outlet that the competition is already “very serious.”

Jennifer’s confessions about eyeing up Levine, Shelton and Cyrus as filming gets underway comes shortly after Blake revealed that he’s finding it a little more difficult to work with Hudson after she joined the NBC version of the talent search after serving as a coach in the U.K.

“Season 13 is going to be good with Jennifer joining, and of course Miley will be back,” Shelton said of getting back to work on the show in a recent interview with Daily Beast.

The country star then opened up about what it’s like to work with someone completely new after it was announced that Jennifer was on-board for the next round of shows.

“It’s always fun having someone new as it is a bit of a wildcard,” Shelton said of Hudson joining The Voice this fall, admitting that having the Dreamgirls star on the coaching panel means he’s having to learn “a whole new game” in terms of strategy.

The news that things are already heating up between Jennifer, Adam, Blake and Miley on the set of The Voice comes shortly after Kelly Clarkson, who’s set to appear as a coach on Season 14 of the show in 2018, revealed that she too will be getting competitive with Shelton and Levine, who are so far the only confirmed coaches.

Kelly said that she wouldn’t be letting her close friendship with Blake get in the way of her winning the show when she sits in a red spinning chair next year and joked last month that she was ready to “annihilate him.”

The Voice Season 13 is set to debut on NBC on September 25.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE]