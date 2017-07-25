Jenelle Evans Scores Custody Win Amid Drama With Fiancé David Eason

Jenelle Evans scored a custody victory against Nathan Griffith on last night’s Teen Mom 2.

Months after fans learned that Evans had lost her battle to regain custody of her oldest son, 7-year-old Jace, fans watched as the reality star and mother of three learned that the father of her second child, 3-year-old Kaiser, would be forced to adhere to supervised visits and weekend visits with their son.

OK! Magazine shared the news with readers on July 24, revealing that Griffith would be allowed to spend time with Kaiser every other weekend.

As for Jenelle Evans’ relationship with fiancé David Eason, things between them were strained last week as they were dealt with news of mold in their home. As fans may recall, Evans became upset with Eason after learning he had not gotten the key to their rental home.

Following their rough encounter, Jenelle Evans and David Eason reconciled and after he got the keys to their rental home, they were able to spend the night there.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been together since 2015 and are currently planning to get married on September 23.

Jenelle Evans announced her wedding date to fans earlier this month along with a photo of herself and David Eason on Instagram. In the photo, Evans and Eason stood by a wooden fence which had their wedding date carved into it.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jul 22, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

Jenelle Evans dated Nathan Griffith for a couple years and in January 2015, they became engaged. However, a short time after Griffith proposed to the reality star in St. Thomas, they began to fight and later that year, they called it quits after the first birthday of their son Kaiser.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason share one child together, daughter Ensley Jolie, five months, and Eason, like Evans, has two older children from previous relationships, including Teen Mom 2 regular Maryssa.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]