‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Love Triangle Explodes! Who Should Malia Choose — Wes Or Adam?

Malia White’s love triangle just got a lot more complicated on Below Deck Mediterranean. In a promo clip for this week’s episode, Adam Glick finally discovers Malia’s romance with Wes Walton and things explode with the entire crew watching. Who will Malia pick once the dust settles?

According to Hollywood Life, Adam finally confronts Malia about her relationship with Wes and has receipts to prove it. Malia has been in the middle of a heated love triangle between Wes and Adam all season long and it was bound to blow up sooner or later. In the video, Malia is shown comforting Wes after Adam’s confrontation. Their moment, however, goes south once Adam shows up and slams Malia right in front of Lauren and Max.

Later, Adam, Max, and Lauren are shown discussing everything that went down. Max assures Adam that Malia played him and Wes and that she is the reason behind all the drama. Unfortunately, Malia was lurking around to hear it all, but that didn’t stop Max from laying it on even harder.

“This is all because of you, because you strung him [Adam] along the whole time,” Max told her.

According to ET Online, the drama started when Adam confronted Malia about kissing Wes in last week’s episode of Below Deck. Adam asked Malia point blank if anything serious was happening between her and Wes. Both Malia and Wes assured him that the kiss was a one-time thing, and they decided to keep it professional from there on out. Adam, however, didn’t buy their excuse.

Instead, he asked Malia why she kept leading him on. That’s when things started to get heated as Malia tried to explain her reasoning behind keeping the love triangle alive and well.

“Did I have feelings for both of you? Yeah,” she explained. “Did it come down to where I wanted to choose someone? No. I wanted to make it through charter and remain friends.”

Adam told her that he was getting a completely different vibe from her. He also admitted in a confessional that Malia “played me like a f**king flute” before outright confronting her about the lies.

“How do you sleep at night?” he asked. “F**king lying through your teeth. You make me sick to my stomach.”

As fans will recall, Adam and Malia have a history together that began before the charter. There’s no telling what will happen once Wes finds out about their history, but it probably won’t be good. Either way, Malia has a big decision ahead of her and needs to pick one of them before things spiral too out of control.

New episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean air Tuesday nights on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Bravo]