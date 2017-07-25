Chelsea Houska Struggles With A Temper Tantrum From Aubree As Dad Randy Disses Adam Lind On Twitter

Chelsea Houska had a whiny child on her hands during last night’s episode of Teen Mom 2, and it wasn’t her baby boy, Watson Cole DeBoer.

During the new episode, Chelsea Houska’s 7-year-old daughter, Aubree, had an out-of-character moment when she suddenly broke down after learning that she had not been invited to one of her stepfather’s work events.

As fans have seen on previous episodes of the show, Aubree absolutely adores her mother’s husband, Cole DeBoer, so when she learned that he would be celebrating a special event without her, she was quickly set off.

On July 24, OK! Magazine said that the child suffered a major meltdown and noted that her mother, Chelsea Houska, was not happy about it.

Chelsea Houska currently has her hands full on the show as she attempts to prepare for the birth of her son, who arrived this past January, as she also cares for her older child and makes sure that their home is neat and tidy. So, when it came to Aubree’s bad behavior, she wasn’t happy about the added stress.

Chelsea Houska shares daughter Aubree with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind, who also has a young daughter, Paislee Mae, with his other ex-girlfriend, Taylor Halbur.

In other Chelsea Houska news, the reality star’s dad, Randy Houska, recently dissed her former boyfriend, Adam Lind, on Twitter with a tweet about the special man in Aubree’s life: Cole DeBoer.

As In Touch Weekly magazine revealed to readers on July 24, Randy wrote a message to his fans and followers in which he said that Aubree was lucky to have DeBoer in her life, just as he had an amazing father in his own life who taught him patience, respect and “how to be a good father.”

The magazine noted that Randy Houska still wasn’t a fan of Adam Lind, and as Teen Mom 2 viewers well know, he’s never been shy about saying so.

