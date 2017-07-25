Chester Bennington Bought New Family Home He Died In Just Eight Days After Chris Cornell’s Death

Chester Bennington bought his new family home less than two months before he committed suicide there. Now, some of the late Linkin Park frontman’s friends think Chester’s death by hanging was a sudden decision fueled by his grief over the death of his close friend, Chris Cornell. In the weeks before his death, Bennington had reportedly been talking about his plans for the future, and his new home purchase points to that fact.

According to TMZ, Chester Bennington had just purchased the Palos Verdes Estates home he was found dead in for $2.5 million. The five-bedroom Bennington family home is located in an affluent part of Los Angeles County that is known for its excellent public school system. Bennington, a father of six, was a big family man, so it’s not surprising that he bought a home that included family-friendly features like three outdoor decks and a large backyard with a swimming pool. TMZ reports that Chester and his wife, Talinda Ann Bentley, closed on the house at a very sad time, just eight days after the hanging suicide of close family friend Chris Cornell.

Chester Bennington was father to six kids: A son named Jamie, an adopted son, Isaiah (with former girlfriend Elka Brand), son Draven Sebastian (with first wife Samantha Marie Olit), and son Tyler Lee and twin daughters Lily and Lila (with Bentley, whom he married in 2005).

New day to focus on what's important!! LOVE A post shared by Chester Bennington (@chesterbe) on Apr 23, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

Bennington had been vocal about how important it was to him to live in a good area with a top-rated school system for his kids. In an interview with Billboard, the Linkin Park frontman praised the area of Los Angeles where he was raising his supersized family.

“School district up here is the best for your kid,” Bennington told Billboard. “There’s not a lot of gated communities, which is nice. And you have neighborhoods where there’s middle-class families living across from the guy who’s got the $30 million estate. So there’s a lot of diversity, which I like. I feel like it’s good for my kids.”

Last week, Chester Bennington’s housekeeper found him dead in one of the bedrooms of the family’s new Palo Verdes Estates property. The distraught housekeeper reportedly screamed in the background as a driver for Bennington, presumably at the house to pick up the singer for a scheduled photo shoot with Linkin Park, made the dreaded 911 call. TMZ added that the housekeeper sobbed hysterically as she called Bennington’s wife Talinda to tell her what happened. Bennington took his own life on what would have been Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

[Featured Image by Katy Winn/AP Images]