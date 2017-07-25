Kourtney Kardashian And Younes Bendjima Are Reportedly Moving In Together

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima are reportedly taking a big step in their relationship.

According to a new report, the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has fallen head over heels for the boxer turned model and has allegedly given him a key to the Hidden Hills home she shares with her three kids, 7-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign.

On July 24, OK! Magazine shared the news with readers and revealed that the couple’s relationship was heating up after just months of dating. As an insider explained to the magazine, Kourtney Kardashian rid her home of the belongings of her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, and is now ready to welcome her new boyfriend to move in.

The source claimed Younes Bendjima has been spending nearly every night at Kourtney Kardashian’s home in recent weeks, which is supposedly a great thing for their image. After all, if Bendjima is living with her, Kourtney Kardashian has full control over when they are photographed together and when they are photographed separately.

As for Kourtney Kardashian’s three children with Scott Disick, the longtime reality star was initially hesitant to have Younes Bendjima move in with her but after all three of her children got on board with their relationship, she reportedly took the plunge.

Although Kourtney Kardashian has not yet commented publicly on her relationship with Younes Bendjima, the OK! Magazine insider said that Mason was especially happy to see his mother happy and pushed her to have him move into their home.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were first seen together at the end of last year but it wasn’t until weeks ago when they finally went public with their romance in France.

Prior to her relationship with Younes Bendjima, 24, Kourtney Kardashian was linked to the also younger singer Justin Bieber, 23, for several months.

Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including sisters Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, are set to begin filming on the 14th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the coming weeks. No word yet on a premiere date for the upcoming installment of the E! Network reality series.

