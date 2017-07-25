‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017: After Angelica Hale, Will Evie Clair Get Golden Buzzer From Judges On Judge Cuts?

America’s Got Talent Season 12 will hit an emotional note on Tuesday, as Evie Clair returns to the NBC show with a soulful rendition of Macy Gray’s “I Try.”

The 13-year-old singer made a name for herself in June, when she sang Christina Perri’s “Arms.” It is the same song she sings to her father, who is suffering from Stage 4 colon cancer. He has around five percent chance of survival.

Evie Clair’s emotional story touched the heart of the nation. And, America will wait to watch how she performs on “I Try” on Tuesday. The Billboard Hot 100 top five hit will have a different interpretation, when sung by somebody like Clair who is going through a tough time in personal life.

Evie Clair’s parents will be there in the audience to watch her perform in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. DJ Khaled will be the guest judge for the night.

On the other hand, Spice Girl Mel B is apparently moved by the teenager’s performance. The fourth judge of the talent hunt show is seen in tears in the episode preview. With Evie expected to deliver a stunning performance for Macy Gray’s “I Try,” Billboard wonders if DJ Khaled will collaborate with her to deliver the next Hot 100 hit.

Even though Evie Clair’s performance of Christina Perri’s “Arms” moved many last month, she did not get the golden buzzer from America’s Got Talent Season 12 judges. Now, people have to wait until Tuesday night to find out if she gets a golden buzzer this time. According to the International Business Times, the performance may be enough for the teenage singer to get to the top seven anyway.

Last week, guest judge Chris Hardwick awarded the golden buzzer to Angelica Hale in Judge Cuts. The 9-year-old kidney transplant survivor stunned the judges with Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire.” Hardwick was so “blown away” by the performance that he wondered how a little child like her could have such a strong voice.

“You are unbelievable. I just feel like, Angelica, you are the chosen one!” People quoted Hardwick as saying while he pressed the golden buzzer.

America’s Got Talent Season 12 judges will choose seven performances each week that will go to the next round. The next episode will air at 8 pm ET on July 25.

[Featured Image by Evie Clair/Facebook]