Briana DeJesus Twitter: She Weighs In On Luis’ Cheating And More

Briana DeJesus may be expecting Luis’ child on the eighth season of Teen Mom 2 but surprisingly, she handled his cheating habits quite calmly.

Although many women would have completely gone off on their baby’s fathers for cheating, DeJesus simply explained to Luis that she no longer wanted to be together, nor did she want to co-parent her soon-to-be second child with a man she barely knew.

That said, Briana DeJesus was feeling pretty enraged on the inside and took to Twitter on Monday night, July 24, to reveal that she wanted to “stab” her now ex-boyfriend.

After Briana DeJesus’ co-star, Kailyn Lowry, said that she wished she could have handled her own situation so sanely, the newest addition to Teen Mom 2 wrote, “Girl I really wanted to stab him lol.”

Also on Twitter, Briana DeJesus shared several re-tweets from fans who commended her sister, Brittany DeJesus, for always having her back, even when she doesn’t agree or like what is happening in her life.

As an OK! Magazine report revealed on July 24, Briana DeJesus brought up the idea of giving their child up for adoption to Luis but he refused. She’s also admitted to considering abortion but in the end, she chose to keep the baby, daughter Stella Star, who she gave birth to earlier this month.

Throughout the airing of last night’s show, Briana DeJesus was commended for being strong and refusing to settle for something she didn’t want in a partner. She was also applauded for knowing her true worth as a woman.

Briana DeJesus began her run on MTV on 16 & Pregnant Season 4 and Teen Mom 3. Then, years after the network chose to take Teen Mom 3 off the air after just one season, she was selected to join the cast of Teen Mom 2 as the fifth girl of the popular reality series.

To see more of Briana DeJesus, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Briana DeJesus/Instagram]