‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers July 31-Aug 4: Forrester Divorce, Inappropriate Kisses, Medical Crisis

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4 reveal that Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) imagination gets the best of him as he speculates about what happened between Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten McKay). Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) eggs Eric on and encourages him to assume the worst. Sheila will do everything she can to cut Eric’s ties to Quinn and keep her ex-husband all to herself.

Quinn fired, divorced, and done

Next week, Eric can’t take anymore. Buoyed by Sheila feeding his paranoia, Eric takes drastic steps and calls in Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and then makes a house call to the Forrester mansion. Quinn is thrilled when Eric tells her he’s coming to see her and she imagines a glorious reunion and forgiveness, but that’s the last thing on Eric’s mind. Instead, he shocks Quinn by having Carter stop by with divorce papers ready to go and insists that she sign them.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Opera Digest promise that not only does Eric want a divorce, but he also fires Quinn and tells her she can never come near his home, Forrester Creations, or any of the family again. Eric is carving Quinn completely out of his life, and she’s shocked and devastated. Eric also says she can never use her married last name of Forrester again. Since Eric has also disowned Ridge, the irony is that he’s put Quinn and Ridge in a position to have only each other to turn to, and sparks will fly.

Get ready for a summer showdown in Monaco as two fashion rivals square off this week on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/F9urMwpNoR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 23, 2017

Dr. Marini in Monaco

On Friday, July 28 and Monday, July 31, B&B spoilers from Soap Central say Gilles Marini checks into the CBS soap playing a doctor in Monaco. There have been some The Bold and the Beautiful rumors that Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards) will turn up pregnant during the Spencer Summit trip. New promotional photos for next week from Soap Digest show Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) and Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) welcoming the doctor to their suite.

Other spoilers promise Nicole skips a party celebrating Zende Forrester’s (Rome Flynn) successful debut as an FC designer. It could be that Nicole isn’t feeling well and Maya calls the doc for her. Since the revelation that Nicole has secondary infertility things have been tense for the young newlyweds. If Marini’s doctor character is called to check on Nicole, there might be more reasons to celebrate in Monaco. Gilles Marini has just a two-day arc on Bold and the Beautiful and then he’s done.

Yesterday on #BoldandBeautiful, Katie and Wyatt cozy up together and trade gossip about their exes. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/Tun9RYg9em pic.twitter.com/b4dlAWCFX7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 29, 2017

Wyatt is a stepmother lover

Bold spoilers for the week of July 31 promise the success of the fashion showdown in Monaco at the Spencer Summit have Wyatt Fuller (Darin Brooks) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) in a celebratory mood. Wyatt has been warming up to his ex-step mother in recent weeks while collaborating to help her make a success while taking over his former PR job at Forrester Creations. But all that time spent together left Wyatt with some heated emotions about his dad’s ex-wife and he acts on them.

On B&B next week, Wyatt impulsively kisses Katie, and she indulges him for just a moment before pushing him away. Wyatt is bummed that Katie didn’t fully reciprocate. Katie’s likes Wyatt but thinks this will shock the Spencers and Forresters. Wyatt doesn’t care about public opinion, but Katie does, so things are left hanging. However, other spoilers promise Wyatt doesn’t give up hope and plans to keep wooing his former stepmom. Wyatt might wind up father to his little brother – in typical B&B style since they love to cross familial lines.

RT if you're excited about the upcoming Fashion Challenge between Forrester & Spectra! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/4W4m4XzYAL — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) July 24, 2017

Fashion shows and fiascos

After the fashion show, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) has the results and is ready to reveal who won the showdown, according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central. But can Bill be trusted to deliver honest results given how he sabotaged the Eye on Fashion review of Spectra Fashions? Bill wants to crush Spectra at all costs so he can build his high rise monstrosity, so these results might not be legit. Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) continues to sidestep Thomas Forrester’s (Pierson Fode) questions about her health.

Caroline likes the results of Bill’s lie but not the lie itself, and she’s tempted to be honest with her baby daddy, say new B&B spoilers. Post-kiss, Katie and Wyatt have a talk, and Katie says something is off about Zende and Maya’s behavior. Some tabloid sites have implied that Zende and Maya are planning an affair, but that seems highly speculative and doubtful. There’s no spark or motivation there, and it’s more likely something to do with Nicole than infidelity.

Life changing moments

While Bill has been in Thomas’ ear counseling him to ditch Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and get back with his dying baby mama, everything changes with a single phone call from Caroline to Thomas. Bold rumors hint that Caroline comes clean about her clean bill of health and that puts an end to any hope of Thomas and Caroline’s reunion. Bill will be furious, and it seems all his schemes have turned to dust. What will Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) think of her hubby’s outrageous lies?

Other The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 31 through August 4 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) corners her dad Ridge and wants to know what his intentions are towards Quinn. With Quinn ostracized from Eric’s life, along with Ridge, B&B fans should expect the duo to comfort each other and nature will take its course from there. The attraction seems undeniable for “Quidge” and it was inevitable they would hook up, but they will fight their urges as long as they can.

TODAY: Sheila tries to convince Eric to turn against his family. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/AyvqyDghT8 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 25, 2017

[Featured Image by Gilles Toucas and Cliff Lipson/CBS]