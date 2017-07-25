Troubled ‘Home Alone’ Star Macaulay Culkin Is Looking Better Than Ever

After years of looking scruffy and scrawny, former star of the Home Alone franchise Macaulay Culkin is looking tidy, healthy, and handsome.

Culkin was recently spotted looking serene and content, parading a new haircut, which for some is a welcome change from his previous long-haired shaggy look.

Macaulay was snapped by paparazzi as he took to the streets of Los Angeles with Disney star Brenda Song. The two were having dinner — perhaps a date — at a local restaurant when people became aware of Culkin’s new personable visage.

Culkin and Song are both starring in Macaulay’s longtime friend Seth Green’s upcoming film, Changeland. The film will mark Green’s directorial debut.

While out on the town, Brenda Song sported black shorts with a matching top, stylishly paired with heels and an oversized gray cardigan, as reported by People Magazine. Culkin displayed urban-chic with a pairing on black jeans and a denim button shirt.

Macaulay Culkin, now 36-years-old, hasn’t been featured in a major big-screen role for more than a decade and has instead been keeping himself busy as a band member of the Pizza Underground.

Speaking about the upcoming Changeland film shoot in Thailand, Culkin said, “It feels like a dream to be shooting in Thailand with an incredible crew and some of my closest friends.”

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Grab Dinner Together in Los Angeles https://t.co/J5mtyhOAH5 — People Magazine (@people) July 25, 2017

The recent sighting of Macaulay follows the news of his Home Alone co-star John Heard, who was found dead in a hotel room. Heard was 72-years-old and was staying in a hotel while recovering from minor back surgery.

John Heard portrayed Macaulay’s father, Peter McCallister, in the Home Alone series.

Macaulay Culkin seen for first time since death of his Home Alone dad John Heard: https://t.co/g2MQgfneGP pic.twitter.com/drUhCqyRoW — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) July 25, 2017

Macaulay Culkin was married to Rachel Miner for four years and later embarked on a whirlwind romance with actress Mila Kunis.

Culkin was previously involved with Jordan Lane Price, but now it seems that Brenda Song may have captured the affection of Paris Jackson’s godfather.

Song was briefly engaged to Trace Cyrus, Miley’s brother, but ended it in 2012.

Changeland, set to release in 2018, centers around a character played by Seth Green who is facing a personal crisis. Green’s character meets up with his best friend, played by Breckin Meyer, with whom he embarks on a journey where they meet an array of characters played by Brenda Song, Clare Grant, Rose Williams, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Randy Orton, and, of course, Macaulay Culkin.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord and Peter Kramer/Getty Images]