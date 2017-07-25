Leah Messer’s Daughter Gets Upset After Not Seeing Her Dad, Jeremy Calvert, For Two Weeks

Leah Messer’s youngest daughter, Adalynn Faith Calvert, had a bit of a meltdown during last night’s episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8.

According to a new report, Leah Messer spoke of the moment she dropped off one of her oldest daughters, 7-year-old Ali, with her father, Messer’s first husband Corey Simms, and left her youngest child heartbroken due to her own father’s absence.

On July 24, OK! Magazine recounted the emotional moment between Adalynn and her mother, explaining that the child hadn’t seen her father, Messer’s second husband Jeremy Calvert, for two weeks and wanted to be with him.

As Leah Messer revealed during the show, Adalynn started screaming when she saw her older sister reunite with her father.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 may recall, Leah Messer’s former husband, Jeremy Calvert, has a hectic career and is often forced to remain out of town for weeks at a time. During their marriage, his schedule presented their relationship with major hardships and now, it appears that Adalynn is being affected by his job.

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert got married in April 2012 and welcomed their daughter one year later. Then, in 2014, after Messer expressed interest in attending couples therapy, Calvert announced plans for divorce.

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert appear to be on good terms at the moment but, as fans saw during the last season of Teen Mom 2, their relationship became strained after Calvert allegedly began putting the daughter of his then-girlfriend Brooke Wehr in front of his own.

Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr began dating a short time after his split from Leah Messer and continued to date on and off until earlier this year when, after numerous cheating allegations, they called off their engagement and went their separate ways.

Leah Messer’s former husband has been known to get back with Wehr in the past but in recent months, there’s been no sign of them together.

