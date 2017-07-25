Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About Her Split From Baby Daddy Chris Lopez On ‘Teen Mom 2’

Kailyn Lowry spoke to a friend about her split from Chris Lopez on last night’s new episode of Teen Mom 2.

Months after confirming on Twitter that she was pregnant and single, the longtime reality star and soon-to-be mother of three admitted that the split from Lopez could have been worse.

Although it is certainly heartbreaking for Kailyn Lowry to be welcoming her third child as a single mother, she told a friend during last night’s show that she was glad the breakup was private and had little impact on her two oldest children, 7-year-old Isaac and 7-year-old Lincoln.

As OK! Magazine revealed on July 24, Chris Lopez wasn’t too involved in Kailyn Lowry’s world to begin with. So, when they split, it wasn’t too groundbreaking for her life at home with her boys.

As for Kailyn Lowry’s relationship with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, the father of her youngest son Lincoln, fans watched as their divorce was made final earlier this month on the premiere episode of Teen Mom 2. However, their split hasn’t put an end to the fighting between them and last night, Kailyn Lowry slammed her ex for speaking to her kids about his possible upcoming deployment.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin called it quits in May 2016, and their divorce was finalized later that year.

A short time after announcing plans for divorce, Kailyn Lowry began dating Chris Lopez but as she explained last week, he never appeared on Teen Mom 2, likely because he didn’t want the other women in his life to know about their relationship.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

Although not much is known about Chris Lopez, Kailyn Lowry has been open about their time together on Teen Mom 2 and on Twitter and sadly, she recently revealed that he had blocked her online. That said, it is not yet known whether or not he will be involved in the life of their son or daughter, who is due sometime later this summer.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and new cast member Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]