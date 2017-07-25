Are John Cena And Roman Reigns Teasing ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match With Latest Twitter Exchange?

It would seem that the chances of fans seeing John Cena vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34 have just gone up quite a bit.

While the WWE rumor mill had originally suggested that Reigns would defeat Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at next year’s WrestleMania, reports are now hinting at a change in plans that may start playing out at SummerSlam next month. And since that change of plans may involve a match between Reigns and Cena, it looks like both men are teasing a future confrontation, thanks to a recent Twitter exchange between the two.

Although yesterday’s tweets didn’t make reference to a John Cena vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 34, they did initially focus on the unusually moderate crowd reaction at the past weekend’s SmackDown Live-exclusive pay-per-view, Battleground. For starters, Reigns commented on Sunday evening, right after Battleground, that the usually-vocal Philadelphia crowd might as well “bring their best” when Roman and his fellow Monday Night RAW colleagues return to the city.

As Reigns also referred to himself as “the Big Fight” in his tweet, that caught the attention of Cena, who replied the next day with the following remarks:.

“Pride…always comes before the fall.Don’t get too far ahead of yourself young man.But if U want a BigFight careful what u wish for..”

Reigns fired back minutes later, sarcastically calling Cena a “real tough guy,” and inviting him to “his yard,” in reference to his current catchphrase.

While brief, the exchange between John Cena and Roman Reigns could be a teaser for a WrestleMania 34 match between both men, according to WrestlingNews.co. That’s because this is far from the first time in recent months that the two WWE main event talents have taken shots at each other on social media and in public appearances. In May, Cena and Reigns had another Twitter exchange that had led WWE to tease a “dream match” between both men. And in June, Cena had a few short words to say when a fan asked him if he’s interested in working a match against Reigns.

“It’s his yard…I’d like to prove that wrong.”

In addition, Uproxx reported toward the end of 2016 that Cena didn’t react favorably to Reigns’ admission that he laughed at Kevin Owens’ remarks at a fan, while the two were wrestling each other at a WWE house show. While Cena’s reaction may have been a case of the man acting in character, Uproxx speculated that this Twitter exchange may have been a case of John Cena and Roman Reigns preparing for a possible WrestleMania 33 encounter. As it turned out, it was something completely different for both competitors come ‘Mania time earlier this year – John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse, and Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.

According to a previous report from the Inquisitr, WWE’s supposed plans for WrestleMania 34 involved Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. But with recent rumors of Lesnar leaving WWE after WrestleMania to return to UFC in the spring of 2018, it would now seem that the company is serious about having “The Big Dog” win the Universal Championship from “The Beast” at SummerSlam, with a match against Cena at ‘Mania possibly beckoning for Roman.

Would you like to see John Cena vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34, or would you be more interested in seeing these men face off against different opponents?

