‘Kate Plus 8’: Kate Gosselin Tears Up As She Celebrates Sextuplets’ Birthday Without Collin [Video]

Kate Gosselin got visibly emotional during the latest installment of Kate Plus 8 as she celebrated her sextuplets turning 13-years-old without son Collin.

In the latest episode of the TLC reality show, which aired on July 24, Gosselin could be seen with a slight tear in her eye as she reflected on her six youngest kids becoming teenagers and discussed her son Collin, who was noticeably absent from the big celebration with his family members.

“The photos around the cake, I have them for every year, every child, every birthday,” Gosselin explained in the episode according to Entertainment Tonight. “This year [was] much like last year, obviously the difference is that Collin wasn’t there.”

Becoming more emotional as she discussed her son, who is currently away and receiving treatment for “special needs,” Kate then referred to Collin’s treatment and said in her piece to camera that he was still spending time away from the family as he gets the help he needs.

“I am comforted with the fact that my kids, all of them, each unique child, is receiving exactly what they need and that hasn’t changed,” she said in the July 24 Kate Plus 8 episode, calling the birthday celebration she threw for her kids a “bittersweet moment” without Collin.

“I’ve said that before, I’ll say it again. It’s a bittersweet moment [and] we’ve had many of them,” the reality star, who is also mom to twin girls, continued in the episode. “You can’t do anything without realizing he’s missing, so we may not say it, but it’s always there.”

Notably, Collin’s siblings Aaden, Joel, Hannah, Alexis, and Leah, as well as his older twin sisters Mady and Cara, could all be seen celebrating the sextuplets’ big birthday without him as they enjoyed camping themed activities when they turned into teenagers last May.

A number of Kate Plus 8 fans noted his absence from the latest episode on social media and voiced their concerns about the 13-year-old being away from his big family.

“I need Collin to be home with his family. I’m legit crying over this. #KatePlus8,” @aMyLyNn1984 tweeted as the reality show aired.

“I can’t believe how everyone just acts like Collin never even existed, even the fans,” Twitter user @LilyKennedy585 then added. “It makes me sick. #shippedhimoff. Kate Plus 8.”

Gosselin was also tweeting along with fans as the episode aired, but did not make mention of her absent son.

Collin has been noticeably missing from a number of more recent episodes of the family’s popular reality show after Gosselin confirmed last year that he is currently taking some time away to receive treatment for what she described as being “special needs.”

Kate has never officially confirmed what her son’s “special needs” are, but told People in August 2016 that Collin had been enrolled in a program that required him to leave the family home to get the help he needs.

Noting that there was “a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are” without explicitly revealing her son’s diagnosis, Gosselin told the outlet at the time that his issues had “been a struggle we’ve had for a very long time.”

“It’s been hard because there is a huge hole in our family without him here,” Kate continued in the candid interview with the magazine, adding that she and her eight children miss Collin “so much.”

“It comforts us to know he’s where he needs to be right now, and I can feel good about that,” she added. Gosselin also said that he was getting “precisely what he needs” from the program.

Collin has only made very intermittent appearances on Kate Plus 8 since appearing briefly in an episode of the TLC reality show that aired this past January. After which, People confirmed that he was able to film with his family members because the episode began shooting just before he went away.

What do you think about Kate Gosselin’s confessions about celebrating her sextuplets turning 13-years-old without Collin on Kate Plus 8?

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]