‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Roger Howarth Returns As Franco, DeVry Still In Negotiations

General Hospital (GH) spoilers reveal that the character, Franco, portrayed by Roger Howarth, is returning. Actor Roger Howarth is back and shooting new scenes with the cast of the show that just returned from a 3-week summer vacation.

Franco, the artist and serial killer, who is an old enemy of Jason Morgan, and a rival of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) for Carly’s (Laura Wright) love, has been missing from the storyline lately. But a tweet from GH and later from Nathan Varni, ABC Network Current Series Executive, reveals that Franco has returned and Roger Howarth is back at the GH studio, shooting new scenes with the cast.

Soap Hub notes that while the tweets did not address the reason why Franco has been missing from the show, it is known that his absence was due to a stall in contract negations.

The stall made it uncertain whether Howarth was returning, so the writers were forced to exclude Franco from the storyline, temporarily. However, the producers of General Hospital and Howarth have finally resolved outstanding issues and reached an agreement. Howarth is now back and Franco is returning to GH.

Howarth first assumed the role of Franco in May of 2013 when he was revealed to be alive after Jason was supposed to have killed him for allegedly raping Sam. Following Franco’s return, viewers learned that he is the son of Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) and Heather Webber (Robin Mattson).

The other fan favorite whose status remains an issue of concern is William deVry. For all that fans can tell at the moment, William deVry, who portrays the crime boss Julian Jerome, is on his way out of the show. With both sides apparently unable to reach a mutually satisfying contract agreement, scenes that deVry has already recorded could be his last.

However, Soap Hub reports that William deVry is still in contract negotiations with GH and thus the impasse could still be resolved. Both sides remain unwilling to say categorically that the negations have failed and that his exit is inevitable.

Back in production on #GH today, lots of familiar faces we haven't seen in a while are filming today, stay tuned for more … https://t.co/DQtRVz7crc — Nathan Varni (@nathanvarni) July 24, 2017

The uncertainty about deVry’s status has caused fans who want to continue seeing his character, Julian Jerome, to tweet their support in the hope that it will influence the producers of the show to bring back their favorite actor. Many fans remain unable to accept the possibility that deVry could be exiting after they had assumed that big roles have been reserved for him in the storyline alongside Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

General Hospital News: Roger Howarth Back Filming On GH https://t.co/x49oDTpfff pic.twitter.com/pVcGTlfMVf — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) July 25, 2017

William deVry joined the cast of the ABC soap opera in July of 2013. He returned to the show as Derek Wells, owner of Crimson magazine, but it was soon discovered that Derek was, in fact, Julian Jerome who returned to Port Charles to stake his claim in the family business, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

General Hospital News: Roger Howarth Staying At GH – Franco’s Not Going Anywhere! https://t.co/FX9L13MZ12 pic.twitter.com/tlA5o1jxvl — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) May 12, 2017

He showed support when Sam Morgan’s (Kelly Monaco) son, Danny (T.K. Weaver), needed a bone marrow donor by running the story in his Crimson magazine. He eventually got himself tested and found that he was a match for Danny. This led to the shocking discovery that he is, in fact, Sam’s father with Alexis Davis.

