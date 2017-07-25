WWE Rumors: Finn Balor Suffering From Another Shoulder Injury? How Severe Is The Injury?

At WWE Summerslam last year, Finn Balor became the first WWE Universal Champion in WWE history, but a shoulder injury forced him to relinquish the title and he lost the next seven months recovering from a major shoulder surgery. The WWE Universe anxiously awaited his return to WWE television and they were overwhelmed to see Finn Balor make his return to Monday Night Raw the night after WrestleMania 33.

Unfortunately, Balor’s run over the past couple of months has been a huge disappointment to the fans. The expectations were that Finn would receive his rematch for the WWE Universal Title quickly. However, he’s not going to have that match until after WWE Summerslam this year. Instead, Balor will have a match with Bray Wyatt and the return of “The Demon” persona will likely happen at the biggest party of the summer.

There is a lot of criticism with the way WWE officials have booked Finn Balor this year, but he could have a much bigger issue on his hands than some hesitant booking. It’s being reported that he is working through another shoulder injury at the moment, which is a big deal considering his recent history. The word is that Finn Balor’s injury isn’t serious, but a bad bump or anything out of the ordinary could be very bad for him.

Thankfully, there is nothing serious to report regarding Balor’s shoulder right now. However, there is some speculation that he will be taking it easy inside the ring on Raw and during WWE live events heading into WWE Summerslam next month. The rivalry with Bray Wyatt could be a launching pad for Finn to get back into the WWE Universal Title picture after ‘Summerslam,’ so another big injury may alter his WWE future.

Finn Balor remains one of the company’s top babyfaces, which is surprising to many fans based on the way he has been booked over the past few months. Many people believe he could be the top babyface for WWE if he received a much stronger push after WWE Summerslam. His recent history of injuries could be a huge red flag for WWE officials. Unfortunately, the biggest party of the summer won’t be as big for him this year as it was last year, but it may be the turning point for Finn Balor to get back to the top of the WWE ladder.

