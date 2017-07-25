‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Emmy-Nominee James Lastovic Exit Storyline As Joey, Leaves In August

The Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that James Lastovic’s days as Joey Johnson are numbered. The last time that we will see the actor portraying Joey will be in August. Currently, he is involved in the Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) storyline, where Tripp has sabotaged Kayla’s job. Spoilers state that Tripp is on a revenge mission to destroy Kayla’s life because he believes that she killed his mother Ava. But as devotees of Days of Our Lives know, Joey killed Ava but his father, Steve (Stephen Nichols), took the heat for it.

This week, Tripp’s plans to ruin his stepmother’s life will start to come to fruition, according to the latest spoilers. Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see the board firing Kayla. Unfortunately for him, spoilers indicate that his victory isn’t as sweet as he envisioned it. However, Steve will soon realize that it is his new son who is responsible for his wife’s destruction. According to Days of Our Lives spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry,Kayla and Steve will confront Tripp, with far-reaching consequences. Joey will also decide to make a move that may mark the beginning of his exit storyline on Days of Our Lives next month.

Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Joey could confess to killing Ava and that it is likely that Tripp will find out the truth behind his mother’s murder. The spoilers haven’t excluded the possibility of the Salem PD also finding out about who Ava’s murderer really was either. Joey may decide to also make a confession to the police, and he may even serve time in prison.

According to Jason47, the contract status chart, which is not verified, shows that James’ two-year contract ended in March 2017. In an interview with Soap Central that was published in late March, James had just recently been nominated for an Emmy award. With the timeline of Days of Our Lives tapings, James could have been filming his final scenes for the NBC soap opera at that time. He told the interviewer that he found out that he had been nominated for an Emmy while he was at work.

“I had just finished doing some pretty emotional scenes, so I went to my dressing room and collected myself a little bit and then called some friends and family. I told my mom, and she’s pretty happy.”

The timeline seems to indicate that James Lastovic may have heard the good news of his Emmy nomination at the time of him doing some of his final work for Days of Our Lives.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]