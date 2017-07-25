Is Jill Duggar Okay? ‘Counting On’ Star Posts Encouraging Verse On Instagram, Worries Fans

It’s been more than two weeks since Jill Duggar gave birth via C-section to her second son, Samuel Scott Dillard. Aside from posting a few unofficial photos of the baby, the Counting On star and her husband Derick Dillard have remained unusually silent on social media. The Duggar family has also deliberately refrained from giving updates on Jill’s and the baby’s health.

This has led many Duggar fans to wonder, is Jill Duggar okay? After all, the reality family is known to celebrate momentous occasions with endless posts and pictures. When Jessa Duggar gave birth to baby Henry last February, she posed for People Magazine with the baby almost immediately after giving birth.

On Monday, Jill broke her social media hiatus by posting a verse on her Instagram account. Quoting from the Book of Psalms, the 26-year-old mom reminded herself and her followers to praise God even when “things aren’t going like we planned.” The exact verse can be read below.

“The one who offers thanksgiving as his sacrifice glorifies me. Psalms 50:23a”

While this can be viewed as just another inspirational message, fans think that there could be a deeper meaning behind Jill’s post. Many Counting On viewers left comments, asking if something happened to Jill and Baby Samuel.

“What happened? I understand it’s personal stuff but this kind of verse makes me wonder,” wrote one user.

On various Facebook groups, Duggar watchers are also discussing Jill’s cryptic post. Fans have come up with many speculations surrounding Jill’s real condition, from postpartum depression to a possible hysterectomy due to uterine rupture.

Jill and Derick Dillard welcomed baby Samuel on July 8. It was Jill’s second C-section. And while many women have given multiple births via repeated Cesarean surgeries, fans are speculating that Jill may have had several complications in her last one.

In their birth announcement, the Duggar family revealed that Jill labored for 40 hours. The Counting On star has always said she wanted to give birth naturally, so she must have waited until she had with no other choice but to proceed with a C-section.

If Jill did get a hysterectomy, this means that she will no longer be able to conceive any more children. This may be the cause of her postpartum depression, some fans say.

“Jill, more so than any of the other girls, wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps. Her main goal in life was to have a huge number of children and if for some reason she can’t, I’d imagine she’s absolutely devastated,” a user commented on the Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray Facebook page.

Jill and Derick waited one whole week after Samuel’s birth before releasing family pictures with the new baby. Until now, the Duggar family has not released any other pictures. Meanwhile, Counting On has just wrapped up its latest season. TLC has already announced that the Duggars will be back for another season on Sept. 11.

