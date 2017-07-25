Grace Kelly’s Son Tells Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To ‘Keep Calm’ Amid Press Scrutiny

Prince Albert of Monaco is no stranger to the tale of a royal falling in love with a celebrity which prompted him to share some insights about Prince Harry’s highly publicized romance with Meghan Markle.

He told People that Prince Harry and Meghan “are doing a pretty good job so far.” Prince Albert, who is married to former Olympic swimmer Princess Charlene, witnessed how the press scrutinized his late mother Princess Grace. Prior to marrying Prince Rainier, she was celebrated as “Grace Kelly” who starred in several films like To Catch a Thief and High Society.

While Prince Albert lauds Prince Harry and Meghan for how they’re handling the attention, he knows the Suits actress will soon “face the full onslaught.”

“I can’t imagine how that will be on them, on her. Being an actress, in a way, gets you a little prepared but nothing really can prepare you for the constant pace of it. Particularly now that the pace has changed so much. It’s hard for anyone to handle.”

“Keep calm and carry on,” is the only advice Prince Albert would like to offer the couple.

He similarly recalled that when Princess Grace was alive, they would sometimes face the press. During family holidays, there were times that they would allot an hour in the morning to present themselves to the photographers. However, he is aware that photographers then were far more respectful.

This might not be the case for Prince Harry’s late mother. In the recently released documentary Diana: Our Mother, Prince William revealed that she would often cry because of the press intrusion.

The documentary includes footage of the Princess of Wales pleading a paparazzo to stop taking pictures of the two princes who were on a skiing vacation. One scene shows the “People’s Princess” struggling to enter a building because of the photographers waiting for her.

Prince William said that the paparazzi would do anything just to get a reaction from their mother. She would be moved to tears because some would block her path and yell at her.

Prince William admits that their childhood experiences with photographers made them more heedful. It is the first time he truly opened up about Princess Diana’s death. They have commissioned the documentary almost 20 years after the car accident which took away her life.

Princess Diana, her companion Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul all died on August 31, 1997, after their car crashed into a pillar under the Alma bridge in Paris. Authorities concluded that the driver had alcohol when he lost control of the vehicle. He was attempting to shake off the photographers that were tailing them.

[Featured Image by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images]