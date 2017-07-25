’90 Day Fiance’ Star Danielle Mullins Denies Harassing Mohamed’s Girlfriend: ‘She’s Lying’

Danielle Mullins is lashing out on social media amid allegations that she has been stalking Mohamed and harassing his new girlfriend online. The 90 Day Fiance star is crying foul and states that her Tunisian ex-husband is outright lying.

In last Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Mohamed was seen with his new girlfriend Diamond discussing how Danielle has been obsessing about him. Diamond claimed that Danielle has been sending her threatening messages on Facebook “nonstop.” According to her, Danielle even posted her photo online, calling her “ugly” and other names.

“Danielle has been contacting me through Facebook, writing me nonstop. I think it’s a little crazy.”

According to the Cyberbullying Research Center, threatening and posting malicious content about someone on the internet or other electronic devices may constitute cyber bullying. If proven, such acts may result in criminal sanctions. However, Danielle is slamming Diamond and Mohamed’s claims as mere fabrications.

In a series of tweets after Sunday’s episode, Danielle insisted that she did not harass Mohamed and Diamond. To prove this, the 43-year-old reality star shared the Facebook post where Diamond claimed she bashed her.

While Danielle really did post a picture of Diamond, the word “ugly” was nowhere in the photo or its caption. Danielle also clarified that she only texted Mohamed’s “new chick” for one day, not “almost every day” as Diamond said in the show.

Diamond is lying. I never called her ugly and we only exchanged messages one day. pic.twitter.com/ohYr23uvMt — DanielleJbali (@DanielleJbali) July 24, 2017

After tweeting, Danielle also appeared on a Periscope broadcast where she recapped the latest 90 Day Fiance episode. She emphatically told her supporters—including Season 2 alum Jason Hitch—that Mohamed and Diamond are simply teaming up to play the victim card on TV.

“Diamond is lying and so is Mohamed!”

In fact, it was Mohamed who was bashing her, Danielle alleged. According to her, Mohamed was all over social media to bash her and her friend Beth right at the time of the episode’s filming.

Danielle thinks Mohamed never took their marriage seriously…starting in the bedroom. Watch #90DayFiance at 8/7c! https://t.co/TPTasZ0BV7 pic.twitter.com/2vAiOweacz — TLC Network (@TLC) July 16, 2017

Despite the drama and the lies between the former husband and wife, Danielle seemed to be laughing it all off. She revealed that the last time she spoke to Mohamed was way back in March, and she’s now moving on to better things. Aside from having a new boyfriend, she may also have a new budding television career soon!

Danielle has been recently signed with GR Media and BMB Management, the same people behind Mama June of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. In the live online broadcast, the reality star confirmed that a special TV show is already in the works.

Tell us! Are you Team Danielle or Team Mohamed? Who do you think is telling the truth? Share your comments and opinions below! 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 airs every Sunday, 8 p.m. on TLC.

[Featured Image by Danielle Mullins Jbali/Facebook]