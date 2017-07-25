Backstage News Regarding Booking And ‘Botched’ Finish Of Kevin Owens-AJ Styles Match At ‘WWE Battleground’

At WWE Battleground, Kevin Owens defeated AJ Styles to regain the United States Championship roughly two weeks after losing it to him during a live event at Madison Square Garden. The result was a surprise to the WWE Universe. However, it was the finish of the match that was left them confused and curious about why the powers that be made the decision to book the title change, or if Owens and Styles made a mistake.

It’s being reported that WWE officials were planning for the United States Title to change hands during the PPV on Sunday. Apparently, the decision to have Owens defeat Styles and reclaim the title was made after the show had already begun. The Phenomenal One was still heavily favored by betting sites to walk out as the United States Champion, but WWE officials made a last minute decision to put the title back on Owens.

The finish saw Styles take an odd pin while the referee was still dazed from being “knocked out.” There has been some speculation that the finish was botched. Those reports are incorrect, but the execution by Owens and Styles may have been off because of the last minute change to have Owens go over at the end. The fans will likely be speculating about the booking, but it likely had something to do with creative plans changing.

Over recent weeks, there have been reports that WWE officials are attempting to fit AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura onto the card for WWE Summerslam. It’s possible that the powers that be realized that the US Championship wasn’t necessary for their match. In fact, it would have impacted the booking since the title would have likely ended up on Nakamura’s shoulder. Their match without the title makes a lot more sense.

Styles should receive his rematch with Owens for the US Title over the coming weeks on SmackDown Live. At the same time, both men will have their plans for WWE Summerslam revealed and that will most likely answer any of the questions the WWE Universe has regarding the surprise booking that took place at WWE Battleground this Sunday. Tonight’s edition of SmackDown Live may also answer some questions as well.

[Featured Image by WWE]