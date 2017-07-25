‘Lucifer’ Season 3 Spoilers: Chloe And Dan Kiss, Are They Back Together? Tom Ellis Reveals Spoilers

A new trailer for Lucifer Season 3 has been released and some of the cast members recently did an interview with TVLine, sharing to fans some insights as to what’s going to happen in the upcoming season. One of the highlights of the new trailer is Chloe (Lauren German) and Dan (Kevin Alejandro), who were seen kissing each other.

Lucifer fans understand well that Chloe and Dan are long over. The two agreed to get a divorce in the earlier episodes of Season 2, although they have remained good friends for their daughter, Trixie (Beatrice Espinoza). Dan and Chloe are also colleagues looking out for each other at work. The kiss that they shared as seen in the new Season 3 trailer may confuse fans considering that Chloe is obviously into Lucifer while Dan has a fling with Charlotte/Mom (Tricia Helfer).

The only way for Dan and Chloe to act as a couple in love is if they’re on an undercover mission or if it’s a flashback. Fortunately, Tom Ellis, who plays the titular character, confirmed in an interview with TVLine’s Michael Ausiello after the 2017 San Diego Comic Con that it’s the latter.

Ellis explained that some of the scenes found in the Season 3 trailer are not necessarily events that took place in the present. This confirms that Dan and Chloe are not getting back together and the kiss was simply a flashback. After all, Lucifer Season 3 consists of standalone episodes that should have been part of the previous season.

Lucifer and Chloe shippers will still to get to watch romantic scenes between their favorite couple. The final moments of the trailer also showed Chloe waking up on a couch in Lucifer’s penthouse, with him handing her a gift.

Meanwhile, the Lord of Hell is going back to his old ways in Lucifer Season 3 despite having regained his wings back. It can be recalled that at the end of the Season 2 finale, Lucifer found himself in the middle of nowhere in a desert spreading his wings and looking up to the sky.

In the same interview, Ellis explained that he is very much aware that his wings were given back by his father. Lucifer is going back to hooking up with women and partying too hard just to prove a point that he is the Devil despite having the angel wings. More of Lucy’s wings will be explained in the upcoming season.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]