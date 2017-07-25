‘Pokemon GO’ Legendary Creatures: Articuno Available For A Limited Time, Zapdos and Moltres Coming Soon

More Pokemon Go legendary creatures are coming to Niantic’s popular mobile game in addition to the recently released Lugia and Articuno, both of which can be captured by participating in raids.

According to a blogpost from the company posted on July 24,more legendary birds will be made available to players of the game in addition to Lugia, which was the first to be spotted in the real world.

Articuno has also been made available “everywhere” after Team Mystic emerged victorious in the Pokemon GO Fest.

“In addition to Lugia, the number of Pokemon caught during Pokemon GO Fest by members of Team Instinct, Team Mystic, and Team Valor were tallied up, and, the winner was… Team Mystic!” the post reads.

“To celebrate this victory, Articuno will join Lugia in Raid Battles everywhere starting immediately.”

But what made players even more excited about the update is the fact that Team Instinct and Team Valor’s mascots and Pokemon Go legendary birds, Zapdos and Moltres, will also be released into the real world soon.

“Don’t worry, Team Instinct and Team Valor, the Legendary Pokemon Zapdos and Moltres will also make their way into the real world soon, so stay tuned for more information.”

Citing Niantic’s post, Polygon revealed that the company has yet to release more details about the upcoming Legendary Pokemon release, but that the players who participated in the Pokemon Go Fest received their Lugia reward.

Those who did not join the event will still be able to catch their own Lugia by participating in Raid Battles. However, the outlet noted that the matches are tough, so it won’t be easy to get the legendary Pokemon, speaking from a player’s stand point.

To top that off, Serebii revealed on Twitter that Articuno will only be available for a limited time, as the Pokemon Go legendary creature “will appear at Gyms only for a brief while.”

According to Heavy, the page, which was recently added to the Pokemon website, did not reveal exactly how long Articuno’s “brief” appearance in Pokemon Gyms will be.

The outlet also noted that the temporary availability of the legendary bird that serves as mascot for Team Mystic surprised many players since the latest blog post from Niantic made no mention of the matter.

Because of that, Heavy pondered on the possibility that the company is planning to rotate the three Pokemon Go legendary creatures that will only spawn for a certain period of time. The outlet’s theory presumed that Niantic’s announcement about the release of Moltres and Zapdos meant that they will be replacing Articuno after Team Mystic mascot’s time is up.

But while such idea is possible, Niantic hasn’t made any clarifications on this matter so it’s best to take this particular detail about the release of Pokemon GO legendary creatures with a grain of salt.

