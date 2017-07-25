WWE Rumors: Updated And Rumored Card For ‘SummerSlam’ – Three Confirmed Title Matches, Huge Fatal 4-Way

The next big pay-per-view (PPV) event for WWE is one of their biggest shows of the year, and SummerSlam is already being built up in a huge way. After last night’s SmackDown Live-exclusive Battleground event and tonight’s Monday Night Raw, three huge title matches are confirmed for the card. Many other matches are rumored, but it will be hard for anything to compete with the huge Fatal 4-Way for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship.

Three title matches are now confirmed and solidly in place after the events of the last two nights. With likely a prolonged runtime as SummerSlam is each year, there will be more than the usual five to seven matches filling the card.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, the likely main event for SummerSlam will have the WWE Universal Championship on the line in a huge Fatal 4-Way Match. Brock Lesnar was only expected to defend his title against one superstar from Monday Night Raw, but now, he’ll have to put up with three others.

Early on in the night, General Manager Kurt Angle announced that Lesnar would defend the championship against Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman.

That will, of course, be the main match from Team Red, but there is another title match that was set up on Monday Night Raw. Bayley was able to defeat Sasha Banks in a rather good match, which put her in the number one contender spot to face Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam.

Last night at Battleground, Natalya outlasted four other women from Team Blue in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to become the number one contender on Tuesday nights. She will go to SummerSlam and face off with Naomi for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Confirmed matches for SummerSlam as of July 24:

WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Natalya

According to CBS Sports, it seems as if the feud between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton is over after three straight events headlined by the two of them. It appears as if Mahal will next defend his WWE Championship against John Cena who just defended America’s honor by defeating Rusev in a Flag Match at Battleground.

Rumored matches for SummerSlam:

WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. John Cena

Raw Tag Team Championship: Sheamus & Cesaro vs. The Club vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. The Revival

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Usos

The Great Khali vs. Randy Orton

United States Championship: Kevin Owens (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn

IW Nerd believes that Randy Orton will now move into a feud with a returning Great Khali due to his interference at Battleground. Also, Sami Zayn could move into the feud over the U.S. Title with Kevin Owens and AJ Styles for a big Three-Way Dance.

It looks as if WWE is really banking on making SummerSlam a huge event once again and they want it to be seen as a big pay-per-view. The three big title matches already in place have started things out nicely, but the rumored bouts aren’t looking too shabby either. For now, fans are really hoping that Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe ends up being the knock-down brawl it appears it will be.

