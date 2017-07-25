Blac Chyna’s New Luxury Car: Kardashian Ex Shows Off Her $300K Custom Ferrari Spider Following Split With Rob

Blac Chyna’s new luxury car is all the rage after her old one was reportedly repossessed by her ex fiance, Rob Kardashian, following the former couple’s messy breakup that even led to a court battle.

The 29-year-old model-entrepreneur is showing off her new $300,000 white Ferrari Spider after Rob allegedly took back the customized lavender Huracan Lamborghini he got her as an engagement present in April 2016.

According to a report from the Hollywood Life, Chyna is flaunting her capability to buy such expensive vehicles amid speculations that she is using the Kardashian for their popularity and money.

In fact, Rob’s ex appears to be more carefree now that she was able to buy herself a new luxury vehicle, next to the bright red 488 Spider Ferrari she got on her birthday in May.

Based on another article from the outlet, Rob Kardashian may be planning to repossess the purple Lamborghini that costs a staggering $200,000 as he shared a Snapchat video of himself wandering along the driveway where Chyna’s cars are parked in.

The footage, which was also shared by World Star videos on Instagram, featured Rob singing “Mr. Postman” while panning around his ex’s luxury vehicles, including the lavender Lamborghini.

While the purpose of the clip was not immediately obvious, the outlet believed it was Rob’s way of sending a “subtle threat” that he plans to repossess the vehicle he gave her.

Looks like #RobKardashian is taking some cars back from #BlacChyna! ???? #WSHH A post shared by Worldstar Hip Hop (@worldstar) on Jul 5, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

Of course, losing the $200,000 worth vehicle may not be a big deal for Blac Chyna as she has now moved on with her 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider and new $300,000-worth custom white Ferrari Spider.

????2017 Ferrari 488 Spider and my custom @forgiato wheels A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

Pulled up in that 488, all fresh at the trap…. A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

The 29-year-old entrepreneur even shared pictures herself with her daughter Dream Kardashian while boarding the car, as well as a video where she appears to be showing the new automobile to her 4-year-old son, King Cairo.

Dreamy A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

❤️???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

She also posted a video tour of the new addition to her collection while Nicki Minaj’s song, “Rake It Up,” is being played on the background.

Blac Chyna ❤️ A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 24, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

Meanwhile, the matter of the repossession of the purple luxury car Rob got her as an engagement present remains unconfirmed as of the writing of this article. Here’s a quick look at the Lamborghini in question.

❤️???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Apr 28, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]