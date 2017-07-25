’90 Day Fiance’ Update: How Are Pedro And Chantel After Huge Drama On The Show?

Last night on a new episode of 90 Day Fiance, the viewers saw Chantel get really upset with Pedro. She seemed to finally realize that his family might be taking advantage of them. His mom and sister were living in a nicer apartment than the one Pedra and Chantel live in and he brought them back a ton of gifts. These weren’t just nice gifts, but things like a television and a laptop. Now the fans are wondering if these two are still together or not. In Touch Weekly shared an update on if Pedro and Chantel are still together or not.

They met “when Chantel’s former Spanish teacher introduced her to Pedro via Facebook to help her learn the language.” One odd thing is that if you look, they don’t seem to have the social networks that the rest of the cast does. On Facebook, Chantel’s name was listed as CeAir C. Wylie-Everett. They have been fighting about money since day one and now it is pretty obvious that this fight isn’t going to stop anytime soon.

Pedro has a Facebook page with the name Pedro Jr. Jimeno on it. From this page, it looks like they are still together despite the money fights they have been having. Back in November, he posted a picture with Chantel. The fans have been commenting on his posts and talking about how odd things went down on the show last night. Chantel now has a page with her name as Chantel on it that he shows as his wife. He also shows he is in Atlanta, which is where she is at as well.

Even though Chantel and Pedro have been through a lot lately, it does look like they are still together. Hopefully, they have found a way to make it through all of the issues going on with money and can get along. The fans love seeing updates on them weekly and just want to see if they last or not.

Do you feel like Pedro’s family is taking advantage of Pedro and Chantel? Do you think that their relationship is going to work? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After on Sunday nights on TLC.

