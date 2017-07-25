‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad And Gabi’s Huge Fight, Is Their Romance Over?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, July 25 tease that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will tell Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) the truth about Abigail (Marci Miller). The very next day, Gabi finds something of Abby’s that Chad has been secretly holding onto. It results in Chad and Gabi getting into a huge fight. Is this romance over?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

Fans are divided over whether Chad belongs with Abigail or Gabi on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers reveal that on tomorrow’s episode, Chad will tell his girlfriend the truth about his ex-wife. It doesn’t state what that confession is, but it does mention that Chad admits he lied about Abby. The real drama begins on Wednesday, though.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Gabi Hernandez will find Abigail’s ring in Chad’s possession. This will make her upset and later, Chad and Gabi end up having an explosive argument. So, what does the future hold for this couple?

For those hoping Chad and Gabi would stay together, don’t count on it. New head writer Ron Carlivati recently told Soap Opera Digest his first goal was to reunite “Chabby” on DOOL. This seems to be happening pretty quickly, too. After Abigail saves Chad’s life later this week, she will end up fighting for her life in the hospital.

On August 4, Chad will profess his love to Abby, but it is unclear if she is even awake when he confesses his true feelings. To make matters a bit more complicated and heartbreaking for Gabi, she overhears him.

Back in March, Marci Miller and Camila Banus spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Chad DiMera’s complicated love life. Both women said that “Chabby” belonged together. Banus explained that Chad and Gabi don’t exactly have the best history together.

“First of all, she’s [Abigail] his wife. Also, Chad has threatened to kill Gabi and hurt her family in the past. He has seen Gabi go bonkers and turn into a different person because of him. It’s definitely not a good thing for Gabi and Chad to be together.”

Several months ago, executive producer Ken Corday teased that Chad and Abby were “end game.” Fans were waiting for this from former head writer Dena Higley. However, it never happened.

Thankfully, Ron Carlivati has come on board and is making the changes fans want and doing it quickly. Not only is he reuniting “Chabby,” but he has turned Abigail into a more respectable character in just a few days. As one fan explained in a soap opera forum, instead of being weak and frail-minded, she is strong, a tad stubborn, and will do whatever it takes to save her one true love. He managed to create this positive change in just one episode.

What do you think of Chad and Abigail getting back together on Days Of Our Lives? Were you rooting for “Chabby” or did you like Chad and Gabi together?

