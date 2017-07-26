Abby Lee Miller’s Prison Life: ‘Dance Moms’ Star Admits Fear Of Being Raped While Serving 366-Day Sentence

Abby Lee Miller openly admitted having made a lot of mistakes in her life, but she revealed that she is certainly not built to survive prison. The Dance Moms star shared that she’s concerned that she will be physically abused in the clink and worried that she will be raped while serving her time.

The 50-year-old dance instructor and choreographer has been living a life of an A-list celebrity in Hollywood after the success of Dance Moms. Despite her popularity and fame, the TV personality had to face the consequences of her actions like a commoner.

Although Abby Lee Miller is famously known for her tough persona and strict teaching, it seems that the famously tough dance teacher is not so tough at all after learning her fate. The Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition judge then noted that she would rather not think about it as much to make her long stay in prison more bearable.

Maddie Ziegler’s former mentor shared that she was “petrified” that some inmates might get the chance to see her interview and will use it against her, so she opted to not reveal too much information about her and her case.

This is not the first time that the Abby Lee Dance Company mentor mentioned about her fear of being abused in prison. The Abby’s Studio Rescue star has opened up about the same issue back in April and shared that she would just keep herself busy so she won’t get emotional about her situation.

“I’m afraid of being physically abused or raped. I have to stay busy. If I thought about it every day, I’d just sit around and cry.”

Meanwhile, Abby Lee Miller is currently serving her 366-day sentence in FCC Victorville prison after pleading guilty to her fraud and money laundering charges. Her way of living is not the only thing that Abby Lee Miller needed to adjust. The Dance Moms resident mentor star also had to change her very expensive taste buds because she will only have limited options in the commissary aside from her fixed prison meals every day.

There are only a few varieties in the commissary stock list that Miller can choose from. She can purchase canned albacore tuna, spam, and ramen noodle packages when she’s hungry, or she can snack on some hot and spicy pork skin chips, cola, and cookies and cream ice cream for a few dollars.

Wait I'm not ready ???? #smileforthecamera A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

[Featured Image by Keith Srakocic/AP Images]