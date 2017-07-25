Interview: Catching Up With Rob Riggle, Actor, Former ‘SNL,’ ‘The Daily Show’ Correspondent, Ice Cream Emoji

Even though actor, comedian, and retired Lt. Colonel in the United States Marine Corps Rob Riggle (47) is technically on vacation, staying at a Holiday Inn Express in Waikiki, Hawaii, he still has a lot going on. He may be best known for his roles on SNL, The Daily Show, and his comedy skits on Fox NFL Sunday, but this year he can be seen in How to Be a Latin Lover, A Happening of Monumental Proportions, and in the TBS series Angie Tribeca. His voice may also be heard in The Emoji Movie, where he plays the Ice Cream Emoji, which will be in theaters on July 28.

While Riggle was born in Louisville, Kentucky, he grew up in Overland Park, Kansas. He joined the Marines in 1990, having originally planned to be an aviator, but he left flight school to pursue acting interests. He graduated from the University of Kansas, in 1992, with a B.A. in Theater and Film and earned a Master of Public Administration degree from Webster University in 1997.

He served in the Marines for 23 years and retired in 2013.

“I’m a very patriotic guy and wanted to serve my country,” said Rob Riggle.

He took comedy classes at New York’s Upright Citizen’s Brigade where Amy Poehler was one of his teachers. His first acting role was an enviable spot on SNL from 2004-2005. He then served as a correspondent on The Daily Show. He also performed Comedy Tours and USO Tour in Iraq in 2007.

He went on to costar in The Hangover, The Other Guys, Let’s Be Cops, Dumb & Dumber To, 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, and Step Brothers, and is a frequent guest on many TV shows and talk shows as shown on IMDb.

In 2012, he joined the team of Fox NFL Sunday.

While he loves comedy, he is branching out into taking on dramatic roles and can be seen in the film Midnight Sun, which is slated to come out in 2018.

Riggle is a supporter of many charities and will take part in the Malibu Triathlon for the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles this fall.

Rob Riggle spoke with Michelle Tompkins about his career, why he chose to serve in the military, what kinds of roles he wants to try, why Holiday Inn is the “readiest” for travelers, and more.

