Hope Hicks, 28, With $179,700 White House Salary: Hope Accused Of Affair With Corey Lewandowski By Ex-Staffer

Hope Hicks is one White House staffer that continues to fascinate the public. As reported by the Inquisitr, Google suggests terms like “Hope Hicks Trump relationship” and “Hope Hicks Trump girlfriend” when searchers begin typing Hope’s name into the search engine, indicating what people typing Hicks’ name into Google have been asking. However, according to Claude Taylor, a former White House staffer with the Clinton administration, Hicks and President Donald Trump are not having an inappropriate relationship. As seen in the below tweet, Taylor accused Hicks of having an affair with Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager.

For the record, Claude was the person who reported that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump allegedly had signed, but not filed, their divorce papers, but put their breakup on hold when Trump won the election. The White House denied these claims when Melania’s spokesperson told the Inquisitr that she has never heard of Taylor and that Claude’s statements about divorce papers were “obviously absolutely false.”

Corey Lewandowski can be seen in the above photo, taken on Tuesday, August 25, 2015, in Dubuque, Iowa, with Hicks in the background. Taylor’s tweet about Hope and Corey, whom Taylor directly tagged in the tweet (since Hope doesn’t have a Twitter account) can be read below.

1. There's been rumors that Hope Hicks is having affair with POTUS. Not true. She's been having an affair with @CLewandowski_ for a year. — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) July 25, 2017

According to the Politico article titled “The untouchable Hope Hicks,” with the subtitle, “Trump’s 28-year-old communications adviser has earned the president’s trust by letting him do just as he pleases when it comes to dealing with the press,” Hicks does her best to stay out of the spotlight. The publication notes that the 28-year-old takes in a top White House salary of $179,700 – which is the same amount that Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon both make annually.

As reported by Page Six, Hicks screamed at Lewandowski last year in Manhattan on a Wednesday evening in public. The then 27-year-old Hope screamed at 42-year-old Corey in public on 61st Street near Park Avenue. According to the publication, the “ugly” argument caused Hicks to double over and clench her fists while Corey stood there in shock, placing his hands on his head.

“Hope was screaming at Corey, ‘I am done with you!'”

So, no denial then? Corey? Hello Corey? pic.twitter.com/TdjS5T4ost — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) July 25, 2017

In light of Taylor’s new tweet, which has gained more than 1,000 likes and nearly 500 retweets in less than two hours on Monday evening, folks are looking back to that argument on the streets of New York between Hope and Corey to discern if anything more than a staffer’s argument happened.

