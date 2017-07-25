Kate Gosselin Makes Fans Wonder, Do Her Parents Help? Do They Speak?

Kate Gosselin is now divorced from Jon and taking care of the kids on her own. Jon has visitation, but you never see him on the show Kate Plus 8. Kate is always taking the kids on vacations, but she never has her parents along to help. Last week, she took the kids on a big ski trip on the show. Tonight it is their big birthday and no grandparents are around. Now, In Touch Weekly is sharing the details of Kate’s relationship with her family and why we never see them on the show.

It turns out that Kate has been estranged from her parents for years. They are named Charlene and Kenton Kreider. Back in 2009, Jon Gosselin shared that they wanted to just be drop-in grandparents and that isn’t what they wanted at all. You would think that maybe Jon getting out of the situation would make it where Kate could get along with them again, but that isn’t the case either.

It doesn’t sound like Kate has anything to do with her siblings either. With eight kids, it would be really helpful to have them around, but her sister Kendra shared in 2014 that she isn’t involved in their lives at all. She shared that Kate doesn’t talk to her family at all. It does look like she has moved on and if Kate isn’t okay with them not being in her life, then she isn’t saying it at all.

Last anyone knew, Jon was getting along with his family. The thing is Jon doesn’t even have a great relationship with the kids from what he has shared in interviews before. It doesn’t look like Kate or Jon’s parents will be showing on the series anytime soon. Kate is lucky and does have some friends that are involved as people have seen on the show Kate Plus 8.

Are you shocked to hear that Kate Gosselin doesn’t have a relationship with her parents? Do you hope to hear that she has fixed this relationship in the future? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Kate Plus 8 on Monday nights on TLC. This show was canceled, but then came back once again and the fans are happy to see it.

