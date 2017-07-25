Jinger Duggar’s Husband, Jeremy Vuolo, Says Putting Toilet Seat Down Is Selfless Act On ‘Counting On’

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, talked toilet habits and trash during the most recent episode of Counting On.

As Us Weekly reported, the Duggar sisters and their spouses played a very Duggar version of The Newlywed Game during the second half of Counting On: The After Show, a TLC special hosted by The Chew star Daphne Oz. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were likely enjoying their romantic “babymoon” getaway in Branson, Missouri at the time the special was filmed, so that left three married couples to face off against each other: Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald, and Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth.

In order to discover how well the trio of husbands and wives knew their spouses, Daphne Oz first asked the gals to write down the most selfless act that their husbands regularly perform for them. The guys were asked to do the same, with the object of the game being to jot down the same responses as their wives.

According to Jeremy Vuolo, his most selfless act is putting down the toilet seat. However, Jinger thinks that the most noble thing her husband does for her is taking out the trash so she doesn’t have to. Even though she and Jeremy didn’t win that round, Jinger rewarded her man with a kiss.

Joy-Anna Duggar thought that Austin Forsyth would consider his most considerate act massaging her feet, but he believes that it’s opening the car door for his wife. Jessa’s answer was that Ben massages her back, but her husband responded by saying that his most selfless act is cleaning his wife’s long hair out of the shower drain. His answer included an illustration of how he feels about doing this: a male cartoon character with X’s for eyes and his tongue sticking out.

During another round of “The Couples Showdown,” the girls were asked what their husbands would say is the most difficult part of being in a courtship. Jinger thought that her husband would say that everything is hard about her family’s strict alternative to traditional dating, but Jeremy Vuolo’s answer was that he hated not getting any alone time with his future wife. Even though he was 28 years old when he started courting Jinger, he was not allowed to go on a date with her without a chaperone.

Austin Forsyth agreed with Jinger that there’s nothing fun about being in a courtship, which also entails avoiding physical contact like kissing, holding hands, and sexual intercourse. Ben Seewald’s answer was “not getting physical.” When the couples were asked what was the most memorable thing about their honeymoons, almost everyone wrote that it was getting to spend alone time with their spouses.

During the game, Counting On fans also learned that Jeremy Vuolo wished that his wife would stop doubting herself, and Ben Seewald wants Jessa Duggar to quit worrying about her weight. Jinger revealed that one of Jeremy’s biggest fears is bad breath, and he said that he’s afraid of Texas bugs because “everything is bigger in Texas.” Jeremy also has to fear falling off the edge of the bed because Jinger loves to snuggle. Each time she tries to get close to her husband throughout the night, he moves away until he runs out of space.

