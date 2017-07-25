‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Caroline Rages At Bill, Sheila Has A Hold On Eric, And Ridge Get A Clue

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease tense moments are ahead for Bill (Don Diamont) and Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) Spencer. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will question Steffy (Jacqueline McInnes Wood) about Eric’s (John McCook) whereabouts. Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) sinks her hooks into Eric further, offering to keep his family away from him. It looks like an exciting episode ahead on Bold and the Beautiful.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Caroline will have a few choice words for Bill for lying to Thomas (Pierson Fode) about her. In another word, Caroline is not dying, and she doesn’t approve of his shady move to get Thomas’s attention.

Celeb Dirty Laundry shared that Caroline struggles to see how telling the father of her child that she is dying will help drive him into her arms, but Bill is sure his plan will work. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Bill will explain that his plan will work in the end. Even so, Caroline feels awful because Thomas must be feeling overwhelmed and scared at the thought of her dying. Bill sees this as a positive and assures her that everything will be okay, just wait and see!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sheila will sink her hooks in on Eric and will start to control which family member has access to the Forrester patriarch. Ridge and Quinn (Rena Sofer) feel that Sheila is a huge threat to Eric and want to find him to rescue him from her. Quinn can’t help but worry what Sheila may try next. She can’t shake the feeling that Eric may be in real danger.

Ridge confronts Steffy about his dad’s whereabouts and demands she tells him where he’s hiding. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Steffy will say she promised she wouldn’t say, but Ridge will insist she tell him, for Eric’s safety!

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that eventually, Steffy gives her dad Eric’s location and he dashes over to the motel to check on him. According to the spoilers, Eric will have some bad news for Ridge later in the week.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

