‘Hawaii Five-0’ Season 8: Is Danny Officially Off The CBS Show? Steve Might Follow

Hawaii Five-0 has always been a sure hit for CBS, but the American action police procedural television has been fueling rumors that the end may be near. But if the show still has enough gas left in its tank, Season 7 heavily hinted that one of the major characters is not that lucky enough and may be bidding his farewell sooner than anyone has ever anticipated.

Hawaii Five-0 Season 7 has left the viewers convinced that Detective Danny “Danno” Williams (Scott Caan) will be retiring soon and will eventually be off the hit CBS show. Despite his well-hyped teamwork and bromance with Lieutenant Commander Steve McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin), the danger of their job may have finally caught up with him physically and emotionally that retiring seemed to be a better option for him right now.

Losing a lot of his colleagues has definitely taken a toll on Danny, which made him re-think about his current job. Although the detective clearly loves being an officer, he is finally entertaining other ideas as his new profession, like opening a restaurant with Steve.

This new mindset of Danny has made people believe that he is very much ready to hang up his uniform and move on with his life. While that doesn’t sound alarming, this may actually mean that there is a high chance that he will be off the show.

As if that’s not enough, Steve McGarrett may also be following Danny’s footsteps. Reports claim that the Lieutenant Commander’s future past Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 is dimming at the moment. While his alleged exit is vaguely hinted in the last season, clues were pointing that he may stare death in the eye soon.

Danny’s BFF was diagnosed with radiation poisoning after defusing the bomb with next to nothing protection, and this could spell bad news to his health. As a matter of fact, his doctor has already informed Steve that this is not something that he can recover from quickly and comprehensively.

With his shocking diagnosis, it is highly possible that Steve will be suffering from the effects and symptoms that could cause him to be incapable of doing his job well anymore. If worse comes to worst, Alex O’Loughlin’s character may even face death.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]