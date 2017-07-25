‘Big Brother 19’ Rumors: Double Eviction Coming Soon, Jessica Graf In Complete Control Of ‘BB19’ House?

Big Brother 19 rumors have been spurred on by something that Cody Nickson said on the live feeds over the weekend. When he returned to the BB19 house, Cody had a conversation with Mark Jansen, where they partly talked about what might be happening in the coming week. Among the theories that Cody presented was that a double eviction would take place soon. This isn’t something that host Julie Chen has hinted at during the “live” episodes, but it still has viewers murmuring on social media about it.

If a double eviction were coming to the BB19 house, it is something that would expectantly be mentioned by the CBS Big Brother Twitter account. As of late Monday evening (July 24), there has been no suggestion that a double eviction night is coming, despite what has already been rumored on the CBS live feeds and in the fan chat windows that come with them. None of this necessarily means that it won’t be happening, but there isn’t anything tangible for these Big Brother 19 rumors to be based upon.

On the opposite of that assumption, at some point, the BB19 cast is going to have to go through a double eviction, which is why so many fans also feel one is coming up soon. With the Halting Hex that Jessica Graf possesses, she can basically cancel a future Eviction Ceremony, meaning someone wouldn’t go home that week. Plus, when Paul Abrahamian joined the cast, it pushed the number of people in the game to 17, with production already confirming this is a shorter season than last summer.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a lot has been taking place in the BB19 house over the past 48 hours. First Cody Nickson won the Battle Back Competition to get a second chance this season and then Jessica Graf won the Head of Household Competition. That gave Jessica the chance to name two nominees for eviction and she went with Josh Martinez and Ramses Soto. Her primary target was Josh, as he has been a thorn in the side of the showmance since Week 1 of the 2017 season.

Following the Nomination Ceremony, many new Big Brother 19 spoilers came out on the live feeds. Ramses and Josh both knew that they needed to win the Power of Veto to ensure their own safety, but neither guy was able to accomplish that task. Instead, it was Jessica who won the Veto Competition, continuing her streak of good fortune in the house. That could end during the upcoming Eviction Ceremony, though, if the rest of the house pulls off a shocking plan.

That gives Jessica the HOH, the Power of Veto, and the Halting Hex over the past week. She also gained a boyfriend, as Cody Nickson battled his way back inside the BB19 house, possibly helping her future on the show. Having an ally in the house can definitely help Jessica prolong her personal game, but they won’t have a lot of power unless they start making smarter nominations.

A double eviction would certainly spice things up during the July 27 episode, especially if Jessica Graf decided to use the Halting Hex during the second eviction of the evening. That would make for some very exciting television, giving producers a lot to work with and guaranteeing a lot of drama on the live feeds over the weekend. As of now, though, the Big Brother 19 rumors about a double eviction seem to be generated only from fan excitement and the mind of Cody Nickson.

