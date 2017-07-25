‘The Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay’s Father Didn’t Meet Her Final Three. Why Is He Not There?

Rachel Lindsay took three great guys home to meet her family tonight on The Bachelorette. When she showed with her dates, they were introduced to all Rachel’s family, but her father was not present. Fans thinking back to The Bachelor remember that Rachel’s dad wasn’t home for that visit either.

Fans of The Bachelorette have been told that Rachel’s dad is a judge. Well, he is, but that is just the beginning of the story. Her father is Judge Sam A. Lindsay, a federal judge. He represents the Northern District of Texas with the U.S. District Court. President Bill Clinton appointed him a federal judge in 1998.

A case he is most famous for is that of Barrett Brown. According to Bustle, Judge Sam A. Lindsay had sentenced him to 63 months in federal prison for the hacking of a geopolitical intelligence platform of Stratfor, based in Texas. The argument against the sentencing was that Brown didn’t play a part in the actual hacking. The second season of House of Cards is based on the story of trying to get Barrett Brown released from prison.

Of course, there is speculation as to why Rachel Lindsay’s father isn’t on the shows. So far we have no proper confirmation, but it seems that he holds a position that may not allow him to appear on a reality TV series. Rachel’s mother was extremely direct and showed that family is very important to the Lindsays. From the way Rachel Lindsay has talked about her father, he is a wonderful father. All of these things added together does point to more than him simply unable to change his schedule.

Happy Father's Day to the number one man in my life #daddysgirl

Happy Easter from my family to yours!!!

There is always the possibility that Rachel’s father got the chance to meet the guys, but not in front of the camera of The Bachelorette. With this being his one chance to meet a possible future son-in-law, it seems that Judge Lindsay would find a way to make that happen. Even holding such a high position, he should be able to be there to support his daughter.

