‘Babe’ Star James Cromwell Arrested At SeaWorld During PETA Protest

Oscar nominated actor James Cromwell best known as the star of Babe was arrested at SeaWorld in San Diego today where he was protesting the treatment of Orca whales with PETA, the animal rights organization. Cromwell and others from PETA crashed the “Orca Encounters” show clad in t-shirts that read “SeaWorld Sucks.” This is not Cromwell’s first brush with the law for protesting, as he was sentenced to a week in jail last month as a result of a power plant protest in 2015.

Babe star Cromwell is hardly the only Hollywood star to protest various causes and get involved in politics. Martin Sheen was nearly as famous for protests and arrests as he was for starring in movies back in the seventies, and more recently, a long list of stars have come out against what is being called the “Anti-Gay” bill proposed in Georgia. A variety of A-List actors have gotten involved in the protest of this bill and others that they believe promote intolerance. Julianne Moore, Anne Hathaway, Harvey Weinstein of Miramax and HBO, Matt Bomer, Kristen Chenoweth, Ryan Murphy, Aaron Sorkin, and Rob Reiner are just a few of the celebs who have signed a letter to Georgia’s Governor Deal expressing their concern and displeasure. These voices and others helped defeat the bill.

But actor James Cromwell has not been satisfied with just writing letters and signing petitions, as he gets out on the front lines when it comes to putting his money and time where his mouth is when it comes to protecting the environment, wildlife and animals. Cromwell has currently partnered with PETA when it comes to expressing his concern over the way SeaWorld treats and houses Orcas. PETA live-streamed the protest that ended with Cromwell and others in handcuffs. Armed with a megaphone, Cromwell informed those at the Orca show about SeaWorld’s part in the premature orca deaths and marine mammal suffering.

PETA released a statement about the protest and arrests, but James Cromwell released his own explaining his concern for Orcas and his displeasure with SeaWorld.

“Orcas deserve a full life in the ocean, not a life sentence of swimming endless circles until they drop dead from disease. My friends at PETA and I want SeaWorld to move these intelligent animals to seaside sanctuaries without delay.”

PETA protesters and loyalist James Cromwell were arrested for their criminal protest! Yet again, they pay SeaWorld despite urging not to. pic.twitter.com/AH85WwU36e — SeaWorld Tyler ???? (@SeaWorldTyler) July 24, 2017

James Cromwell, 77, will soon have to serve his sentence of one week in jail in New York for refusing to pay fines associated with a power plant protest. Cromwell, who is a New York resident, was fined$250 along with three other protesters who staged a sit-in and charged with obstruction of traffic, a violation. The other protesters have paid their fines, but Cromwell is refusing.

Cromwell was hoping that the others would refuse to pay the fines.

“If we don’t stay together, nothing will change. Power to the people.”

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Sarah Palin’s Son Track Arrested For Drunken Domestic… – The Inquisitr

IRS Drains Their Bank Accounts, So Tori Spelling… – The Inquisitr

Trump Suggests JCC Bomb Threats, Anti-Semitic… – The Inquisitr

Judge Sets Date In ‘Glee’ Star Mark Salling Child Pornography Trial…

The court has added on additional late charges in an attempt to get Cromwell to pay his fine, but the Babe actor says he will continue to fight, and will serve his week behind bars in New York, likely later this summer.

Do you support Babe actor James Cromwell in his protests for environmental causes? Are you concerned for the Orcas at SeaWorld?

[Featured Image by Kervork Djansezian/Getty Images]