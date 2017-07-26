Khloe Kardashian Allegedly Pressured By Tristan Thompson To Ditch ‘Loser Brother’ Rob

Looks like Tristan Thompson and his potential brother-in-law, Rob Kardashian, have strong opinions against each other, leaving Khloe caught in the middle.

In a recent report by Radar Online, it has been alleged that Tristan is not a fan of Khloe’s troubled sibling, Rob. The news outlet suggested that the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward has given the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star an unfair ultimatum — ditch her “loser brother” Rob, or else!

Apparently, the NBA star believes that Rob’s issues have been affecting his smooth-sailing relationship with Khloe. Rumors claimed that Thompson is willing to keep his girlfriend away from the drama even if it means pressuring her to turn her back against Rob.

Khloe seems to be getting more serious with Tristan, which she has been dating for more than a year. The couple was even spotted house hunting in the exclusive Bel-Air neighborhood on Wednesday.

There were claims that Kardashian and Thompson might be moving in together soon. However, sources close to the couple quickly dismissed the rumors, adding that they are only looking for a place to rent.

In a report by TMZ, it was noted that Tristan is eager to have a private place to stay together when they’re both in the city. The NBA star is reportedly so determined on having a love nest that he’s willing to spend $60,000 a month and plans to rent through September

Sweet Sunday ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 23, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

With Rob’s current situation though, Khloe reportedly finds it hard to concentrate fully on her boyfriend. An insider revealed to Radar Online that the Revenge Body star is desperate to keep an eye on her younger brother, especially since he’s going through a lot lately.

The same source also added that the famous Kardashian was actually hoping that Thompson would be willing to join in the help plan. However, the basketball player was allegedly not having any of it.

My birthday was incredible! Dream like almost! It's actually hard to put into words how special I feel and it's mainly because of this man right here! Thank you baby for treating me like a Queen every single day! Thank you to all of my friends and family for helping surprise me and for being the best anyone could ask for!! (Tap for glam details) A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

Unlike Khloe’s ex-husband Lamar Odom, Tristan is reportedly not fond of her controversial brother. According to the same news site, Thompson sees the Arthur George owner as an “over privileged loser who’s draining his family dry.”

There were also claims that Rob’s current issues with Blac Chyna also affected his image with Tristan. So far, Tristan and Khloe have yet to confirm the allegations.

With the men in her life seemingly clashing and competing for her full attention, Khloe is now left with a tough decision. If the rumors are true, will the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star be able to abandon Rob just to grant Tristan’s request?

