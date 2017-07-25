Kim Kardashian’s Little Sister Kendall Posts Her First Instagram Nude, Sparks Comparisons To Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian, who’s made a living out of posting nude selfies, isn’t the only one in the family to boast about it now. Kim Kardashian’s younger half-sister Kendall Jenner has taken a cue from Kim and posted her first Instagram nude. The picture came as a surprise to her 82 million followers, who are used to more conservative and sophisticated pictures of the Victoria’s Secret model.

In the picture, Kendall Jenner is lying on a picnic table under a chandelier with a cigarette in hand. Before her critics could point out that she’d set a bad example, Kendall made sure she made it clear that she wasn’t a smoker. “I don’t smoke,” Kendall Jenner captioned the picture.

Many would argue that the Keeping up with the Kardashians star had hinted at something big when she posted a picture in which Kendall sported her underboob, the Inquisitr had reported. But a nude wasn’t really on the radar of her fans.

But a naked selfie wasn’t the only thing that Kendall Jenner did differently on her Instagram account. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also sported very big lips that got some talking about a possible lip job. The picture also sparked some comparisons with Kylie Jenner, perhaps because of her botox-injected lips and a very hot bikini selfie that Kylie recently posted, the Inquisitr had reported.

“Lookin a lot like Kylie,” a fan said.

However, people should not be surprised, given that Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner’s sister has gone nude several times before on the internet and it wouldn’t be surprising if it came out that it was Kim Kardashian who encouraged the model to post a naked picture on her Instagram account.

The photo has already garnered more than 2 million likes and will probably break the internet like Kim Kardashian’s naked selfies, a compilation of which can be found on Popsugar.

Kim Kardashian is the queen of naked selfies, and it’s somewhat understandable why the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star would pose naked, but why would a high fashion model like Kendall Jenner shed her clothes? It’s quite possible that this has something to do with generating a buzz around Kendall’s clothing line Kendall + Kylie.

Do you think Kendall Jenner posted a nude picture for publicity or do you think she’s following in the steps of her sister Kim Kardashian? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard / Getty Images]