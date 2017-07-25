Zach & Tori Roloff Share Adorable New Photos & Videos Of Jackson

Zach and Tori Roloff spent their Monday together as a family with their newborn son, Jackson. The new parents took to social media to share new photos and videos of their baby boy with their followers, which was awesome for the thousands of Little People, Big World fans that simply cannot get enough of the most handsome 2-month-old ever.

Zach updated his Instagram story with a video of Jackson wearing his cool new sunglasses while on a tractor ride with his parents. Zach then shared a video of his wife and called her a “hot mama.” His next photo was one of Tori in the couple’s kitchen — it seems like he really wanted to show off the love of his life, who has been working hard being the best mom and the best wife that she can be. Zach’s next two videos were of baby J, who was laying on his playmat, being all adorable as usual!

Tori didn’t keep her fans waiting for more pictures and videos either! She posted a video of baby poop on her dress, calling out her little guy for getting his mama dirty. She then posted a video of herself with Zach and baby J in the tractor. It looked like Jackson was sleeping despite the noise of the machine they were riding in. He seems to be a really chill baby, which is really great.

In Tori’s most recent video, she filmed her husband walking through some brush, apparently creeping on him as he made his way through the trees.

I wonder what he's thinking about ???? photo credit : @isabelllsofia A post shared by Zach & Tori Fans (@zachntorifans) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Jackson is becoming quite the little man and he has been growing and changing a lot over the past two months. Fans absolutely love seeing this baby boy and they hope that Zach and Tori continue sharing him with the world.

On Sunday, Tori posted the following photo of baby J on her Instagram story. Even when he is sleeping he’s the cutest!

Goodnight ❤️ A post shared by Zach & Tori Fans (@zachntorifans) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

Do you enjoy watching Little People, Big World? Have you been keeping up with the Roloffs on social media while their popular TLC show is off the air? Are you excited for the new season to air in the fall? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Zach Roloff/Instagram]